Moonlock by MacPaw Wins Red Dot Award 2026

Moonlock earns recognition in the Interface & User Experience Design category, proving that thoughtful design belongs in cybersecurity as much as anywhere else.

BOSTON, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MacPaw is proud to announce that Moonlock, its antivirus and protection app for Mac users, has been named a winner of the 2026 Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design, recognized in the Interface & User Experience Design category. The award is an international mark of design excellence, judged on the strength of an idea, its execution, and its real-world impact.

Since launching in October 2025, Moonlock has taken a different approach to cybersecurity, reflected in every detail of the app. Its intuitive interface, plain-spoken copy, and hand-drawn illustrations replace the cold, technical tone common to security software. The result is a security app making protection feel easy and stress-free for everyone, expert or not.

Clear, human, beautiful products are a core MacPaw value, and the company pays attention to every detail, from aesthetics to user experience. Moonlock is no exception: it was built to make cybersecurity accessible to everyone, whatever their background - and design is central to that mission.

"Cybersecurity has a reputation for being intimidating - all alerts and jargon, with the sense that you need to be an expert just to stay safe. We built Moonlock to change that," said Oleg Stukalenko, Head of Product Management at Moonlock by MacPaw. "From the start, we wanted it to feel human and welcoming, so that online protection becomes a natural part of everyday life rather than something people worry about. We think of design as everything someone actually experiences with us, not just the screen in front of them. Having the Red Dot jury recognize that work means a lot to the whole team."

The Red Dot Award: Brands & Communication Design celebrates the craft behind how a product looks, feels, and speaks to the people who use it. Held since 1993, the competition is open to established and emerging designers, agencies, and companies across 18 categories. Each year, an international jury of 30 experts from design, science, media, and consultancy evaluates the entries, bringing a wide range of professional and cultural perspectives to every decision.

With this win, Moonlock continues MacPaw's legacy of design excellence. It is the company's fourth Red Dot Award: in 2017, Gemini 2 became the first macOS application to win the honor, followed by CleanMyMac in 2021 and CleanMyPhone in 2024.

About Moonlock

Moonlock is a part of the MacPaw ecosystem that offers simple, approachable, and stress-free Mac protection and antivirus capabilities.

About MacPaw

MacPaw is a global technology company founded in Kyiv, Ukraine, with offices in Boston, MA and the EU, creating a digital ecosystem for Mac users. Combining capabilities such as system care, cybersecurity, app discovery, and more, the ecosystem aims to unite MacPaw's suite of software, third-party tools, and AI solutions to collaborate on behalf of the user. Through Eney, an AI-powered assistant and the interface of the ecosystem, MacPaw aims to help users and developers within their workflows, driving the next generation of human-computer interaction.

Contacts

pr_team@macpaw.com

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