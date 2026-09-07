MIGO Opportunities Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07
MIGO OPPORTUNITIES TRUST PLC
LEI: 21380075RRMI7D4NQS20
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for MIGO Opportunities Trust plc at the close of business on 4 September 2026 was 427.23p (ex-income) 428.45p (cum income) Ex-dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Company Secretary
07 September 2026
© 2026 PR Newswire