EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Global Fashion Group S.A. / Share buyback

Global Fashion Group S.A.: Release of a capital market information



07.09.2026 / 14:19 CET/CEST

Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



Disclosure according to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 - 21th Interim Announcement.



Luxembourg, 7 September 2026 - In the period from 31 August 2026 up to and including 4 September 2026, 159,010 shares were bought back within the framework of the share buyback programme that Global Fashion Group S.A. ("GFG") previously announced on 4 March 2026 and updated on 21 May 2026 in accordance with Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.



Shares were bought back as follows:

Date of Purchase Aggregated Volume (Shares) Weighted Average Price (EUR) 31 August 2026 38,000 0.4593 1 September 2026 36,792 0.4575 2 September 2026 8,334 0.4565 3 September 2026 41,500 0.4632 4 September 2026 34,384 0.4619 Weekly Total 159,010 0.4603 Programme Total to Date 2,244,259 0.4610

The share buybacks are executed by an independent bank exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).



All relevant information regarding share buybacks can be found on GFG's website under: https://ir.global-fashion-group.com/share-buyback .





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