From ESS News Vietnam is preparing to transition its power system beyond basic Time-of-Use (TOU) tariffs and industrial demand response programs toward virtual power plants (VPPs). According to a publication by Vietnam's Ministry of Industry and Trade (MOIT) via its Industry Agency and penned by Nguyen Huy Hoach, Scientific Council of the Vietnam Energy Journal, authorities are beginning to express early thoughts on aggregation platforms. The concept, one explored in many other regions, will aim to link what the country said will be distributed rooftop solar, behind-the-meter battery energy storage ...

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