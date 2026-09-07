Pacific Assets Trust plc - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, September 07
PACIFIC ASSETS TRUST PLC
LEI:2138008U8QPGAESFYA48
NET ASSET VALUE
The estimated un-audited net asset value per share, calculated in accordance with the guidelines of the Association of Investment Companies, for Pacific Assets Trust plc at the close of business on 4 September 2026 was 452.72p (cum income) ex dividend.
For and on behalf of the Board
Frostrow Capital LLP
Secretary
07 September 2026
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