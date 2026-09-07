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PR Newswire
07.09.2026 14:36 Uhr
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GEEKOM Launches A5 2027 Edition Mini PC, Built for Productivity That Lasts

TAIPEI, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- GEEKOM, a leading global Mini PC brand, is redefining the productivity Mini PC with the launch of the A5 2027 Edition. Designed for all-day productivity, the new A5 combines dependable performance, long-term reliability and flexible expansion in a compact form.

Powered by the 8-core, 16-thread AMD Ryzen 7 7730U, the A5 2027 Edition is built for real-world productivity - from running 30+ browser tabs alongside video meetings and large spreadsheets to Photoshop, 2D design and light 4K editing. With up to 64GB of memory, 7TB of storage and four-display support, it gives professionals, creators and small businesses the flexibility to build a workspace around the way they work.

But productivity also depends on how long a PC can be trusted to perform. The A5 2027 Edition uses brand-new SSDs, a reinforced all-metal internal frame and multi-layer motherboard protection, and undergoes 339 validation checks covering durability, aging, thermals and more. Together with flexible memory and storage upgrades, this quality-from-the-inside-out approach gives GEEKOM the confidence to offer a three-year warranty and engineer its PCs for more than five years of service.

Reliability also means being ready when work does not stop. The A5 2027 Edition's IceBlast 3.0 cooling system combines a larger silent fan, copper heat pipe and dedicated copper plate to efficiently move heat away from critical components. Better thermal control reduces throttling and long-term heat stress, enabling stable 24/7 operation for offices, retail systems, digital signage and other always-on environments.

The A5 2027 Edition also brings AI into everyday productivity. It can serve as a personal AI assistant for research, writing, content creation and data analysis, while emerging agentic applications can automate more complex, multi-step workflows. With stable, always-on operation, the A5 2027 Edition can keep these AI workflows running in the background when needed - helping users get more done with less hands-on effort.

The A5 2027 Edition brings GEEKOM's vision of all-day productivity to life: built to do more, built to keep running and built to last. Best All-Day Productivity Mini PC. Cool·Silent·Stable.

The GEEKOM A5 2027 Edition is available now through GEEKOM's official website and Amazon.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/geekom-launches-a5-2027-edition-mini-pc-built-for-productivity-that-lasts-302871274.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

Jetzt den kostenlosen Report sichern – und die nächsten Gewinner des KI-Booms entdecken!
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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.