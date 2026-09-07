2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS): 2026 CIFTIS Education Services Section Media Briefing Held in Beijing

2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services

BEIJING, Sept. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- On September 4, the Media Briefing for the Education Services Section of the 2026 China International Fair for Trade in Services (CIFTIS) was held in Beijing. Under the theme "Education Empowers the Nation, Intelligence Creates the Future," the Section will be located in Hall 8 of Shougang Park. The Section will focus on two main threads - international education cooperation and smart education innovation - presenting practical achievements in areas such as the quality improvement in two-way study abroad, the development of Sino-foreign cooperative education, and the integration of industry and education in vocational education, while also showcasing cutting-edge innovations including new infrastructure for education, AI-powered future learning spaces, and educational robots.

Wei Xubin, Deputy Director of the Beijing Municipal Education Commission, introduced that the exhibition recruitment for this year's Education Services Section adheres to the principle of "quality first, excellence preferred," with the number of Fortune Global 500 and industry-leading enterprises increasing by 66% compared to last year. First, the Section will showcase the upgraded "Study in Beijing" brand and the development of Sino-foreign cooperative education, and will newly establish a Going Global Services Zone for education. Second, it will debut the second-generation "Jingwa" series of educational AI agents, covering scenarios including classroom teaching assistance, personalised learning, campus governance, and public education services. Third, it will bring together leading universities such as Peking University, Beijing Institute of Technology, and Beihang University, along with overseas institutions including the British Council, Alliance Française, and Cambridge University Press & Assessment, as well as industry leaders such as New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc. Fourth, it will launch products including language training, study abroad consulting, and AI-powered smart tutoring, and organise B2B matchmaking, government-enterprise dialogues, and project promotion sessions.

Wang Xuewen, Vice President of New Oriental Education & Technology Group Inc., introduced that New Oriental is participating in CIFTIS for the seventh time this year, and will showcase innovative achievements in international education, smart education, quality education, and content publishing. The "New Oriental International Education" brand will make its debut, and the company will launch a "Customised Global Competence Development Programme."

Dong Qiang, Dean of the Yenching Academy of Peking University, introduced that the Yenching Academy, established in May 2014, offers a two-year master's programme in China Studies, with English as the primary language of instruction and full scholarships available. It has cultivated 1,183 students from 89 countries and regions, offering six specialised concentrations with an emphasis on interdisciplinary training.

Zhao Kewen, Party Branch Secretary and Director of Beijing Guozhi Chuangke Education Technology Co., Ltd., introduced that the company is building a pilot-scale testing base, with its core positioning focused on developing new "AI+Education" infrastructure. At this year's CIFTIS, the company will highlight four key areas: pilot base development, smart health empowerment, smart learning expansion, and smart consumption initiatives.

Zhao Zhanshu, Vice President of Beijing SRT Education & Technology Co., Ltd., introduced that "Yujian Jing Xiaobao," one of Beijing's "Jingwa" series of educational AI agents, has established an integrated service system covering childcare, services, education, and management. To date, over 2,160 registered childcare institutions have been connected to the platform, with more than 8,000 parent-child activities going online each month, serving approximately 200,000 parents and children every month.

Contact person: Ms. Zhu, Tel: 86-10-63074558.