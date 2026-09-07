A tender for a 100 MW solar project is open in Nigeria. Available tender details split the project into two lots. The first covers construction and installation of the proposed solar plant, while the second covers the construction of grid interconnection and evacuation infrastructure. The project is set to be built within the town of Maikunkele, in the Niger State of central Nigeria. It forms part of the Niger State Solar Energy Development Project. The government of Nigeria has applied for financing from the Islamic Development Bank (IsDB) towards the cost of the development project and intends ...

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