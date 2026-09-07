Latvia's Ministry of Climate and Energy has expanded its household renewable energy support program, increasing financial support for eligible households installing technologies including solar PV and battery energy storage systems. For PV, households holding Latvia's Goda gimene family card will be eligible for grants covering up to 85% of eligible costs, up from 70%. The card is a government-backed benefit scheme for large families and families caring for a child with a disability. The support program has a total budget of €85 million ($98.7 million), of which around €20 million remains available. ...

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