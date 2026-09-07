CIFIT Organizing Committee: 26th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) to be held from Sept. 8 to 11 in Xiamen, SE China's Fujian Province

CIFIT Organizing Committee

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The 26th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT) will be held from September 8 to 11 in Xiamen, southeastern China's Fujian Province.

A Media Snippet accompanying this announcement is available by clicking on this link.

So far, more than 1,200 government and business delegations from 129 countries and regions, together with 30 international organizations, have registered to attend the fair, according to the Organizing Committee Secretariat of CIFIT.

Carrying the permanent theme "Expanding Two-Way Investment, Jointly Facilitating Global Development", this year's edition is structured around three core sections: "Invest in China," "Chinese Investment" and "International Investment." It has planned 14 professional exhibition zones, covering an exhibition space of 200,000 square meters. It is also set to organize 46 thematic events and 52 project roadshows.

The fair is placing greater emphasis on integrating two-way investment, promoting integrated design to reinforce inbound overseas investment and outbound Chinese investment. The "Chinese Investment" area will be expanded to nearly 20,000 square meters, hosting supply-chain matchmaking, country-specific business lounges and dedicated promotion sessions for overseas industrial parks. Program design will highlight the two-way investment dimension, with co-organized promotion activities involving participating countries and regions.

The financial services zone will double in size, underscoring the role of finance in supporting the real economy. Zones dedicated to new quality productive force; specialized, sophisticated, distinctive and innovative enterprises; and technological innovation will be fully upgraded to showcase corporate innovation outcomes and dynamism.

For the first time, the fair has designated two guest countries of honor - Finland and Saudi Arabia, and two guest provinces of honour - Guangdong and Qinghai.

The Finnish businesses attending the fair covers sectors including circular economy, health and well-being, energy transition, digital innovation and advanced manufacturing. The CIFIT provides an excellent platform for Chinese and Finnish enterprises to connect, explore new opportunities and achieve tangible results.

As one of the two guest provinces of honor, Guangdong has built a 720-square-meter pavilion presenting four major cooperation platforms, Hengqin, Qianhai, Nansha and Hetao, and demonstrating new growth drivers through frontier exhibits such as AI, autonomous driving and intelligent robots. The other guest province of honor, Qinghai, has also set up a 720-square-meter themed pavilion highlighting its distinctive competitive industries and showcasing green and low-carbon development achievements and key investment-promotion projects.

As a signature exhibition of "Invest in China", the CIFIT continues to serve as a high-level platform for opening-up to the outside world, inviting global businesses to attend this autumn investment event and to share new opportunities in two-way investment.

Contact person: Mr. Lin, Tel: 86-10-63074558.