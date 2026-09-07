MCHOSE Brings Latest Gaming Innovations to IFA 2026

BERLIN, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MCHOSE, a consumer technology brand focused on gaming peripherals and desktop setups, is showcasing its latest products at IFA 2026, led by the GOD60 and ACE75 Hall Effect keyboards alongside new gaming mice, headsets and its expanding M HUB software ecosystem.

Ahead of the show's official opening, MCHOSE hosted a press preview on September 3, giving media and creators an early look at the GOD60 collaboration edition inspired by A Record of a Mortal's Journey to Immortality, one of China's popular 3D animated fantasy series.

Built around a full-aluminum chassis, the special edition brings elements of Chinese storytelling and visual aesthetics into a performance-focused gaming keyboard. The collaboration edition is currently available only in China, while the standard GOD60 is scheduled to launch globally in October 2026.

MCHOSE also introduced the ACE75 to international audiences at IFA. The 75% Hall Effect keyboard features an 8K polling rate, 256K scan rate, latency as low as 0.08 ms and adjustable Rapid Trigger from 0.001 mm to 3.4 mm. It also supports SOCD and DKS, while a Horizon RGB Light Bar and multifunction control knob add further customization.

ACE75 will be available globally in Mecha Green, Navy Blue, Midnight Purple and Moon Rock Gray, with its Kickstarter campaign scheduled to launch on September 17, 2026.

Throughout the show, MCHOSE welcomed international media, creators, industry partners and visitors to experience the lineup firsthand, including Tom's Guide, U.S. creator XEETECHCARE (1.79 million subscribers) and Polish creator Ziemniak (1.17 million subscribers) on YouTube.

Beyond GOD60 and ACE75, MCHOSE is presenting the ACE68 GT Hall Effect keyboard with support for up to 16K polling, gaming mice powered by the PAW3955 sensor, and the V9 Turbo headset series with magnetic charging docks.

Connecting the wider lineup is MCHOSE M HUB, the company's in-house software platform for managing supported devices through a unified interface, including performance settings, key assignments, lighting and profiles.

MCHOSE products are now available in more than 30 countries and regions. Through IFA 2026, the company continues to expand its presence in Europe while building a broader gaming and desktop ecosystem for global users.

MCHOSE is exhibiting at Hall 6.2-126 throughout IFA 2026.

View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/mchose-brings-latest-gaming-innovations-to-ifa-2026-302871370.html