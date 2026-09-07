Renewable energy installations in Italy returned to growth in the second quarter of 2026, rising 14% year on year after six months of contraction. The rebound was driven almost entirely by solar, which grew 18%, according to renewable energy association ANIE Rinnovabili, citing data from Italian grid operator Terna. Italy connected 83,791 new renewable energy systems in the first half of 2026, totaling 2,918 MW of capacity. Solar accounted for around 90% of the new capacity, with 83,732 systems totaling 2,610.9 MW. Wind followed with 295.2 MW, bioenergy with 7.4 MW and hydropower with 5.4 MW. ...

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