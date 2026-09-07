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WKN: 870737 | ISIN: FI0009000681 | Ticker-Symbol: NOA3
Xetra
07.09.26 | 15:42
9,098 Euro
+2,91 % +0,244
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OMX Helsinki 25
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9,1169,12016:00
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ACCESS Newswire
07.09.2026 15:38 Uhr
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Nokia: Reducing Our Footprint: Measurable Progress on Climate and Circularity

by Pia Tanskanen

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / As digitalization accelerates and the AI supercycle gathers pace, networks and data infrastructure are playing an increasingly central role in economies and societies. This rapid technological progress brings opportunity - but also responsibility. At Nokia, we recognize that as technology scales, so must our focus on environmental performance. That's why we look at our own footprint, taking concrete, measurable action on climate and circularity to ensure progress in technology goes hand in hand with progress for the planet.

Managing emissions across Scope 1, 2 and 3

We address our own environmental footprint by actively managing greenhouse gas (GHG) emissions across Scope 1, 2 and 3, alongside a strong focus on circularity. This whole-value-chain approach reflects where the greatest impacts - and responsibilities - sit.

By 2025, we had reduced total Scope 1, 2 and 3 GHG emissions by 27% compared to a 2019 baseline. Within this, Scope 1 and 2 emissions decreased by 86%, reflecting significant reductions from our own facilities, fleets and purchased electricity. Emissions covered by our Science-Based Targets initiative Net-Zero target totalled 30.5 million tonnes of CO2 equivalent, also representing a 27% decrease since 2019.

At the same time, our suppliers' emissions decreased by 66% compared with 2019, demonstrating progress across the value chain, while recognising the importance of ongoing improvements in emissions data quality.

Energy efficiency and renewable electricity

Reducing power consumption across our product portfolio is one of the most direct ways we can influence our carbon footprint. Improving energy efficiency remains a central focus because of the impact it has on both operational and lifecycle emissions.

Alongside this, we continue to shift how our own operations are powered. In 2025, 96% of the electricity used across Nokia-owned and leased facilities came from renewable sources. This high share of renewable electricity played a key role in lowering Scope 2 market-based emissions and supports our continued commitment to reach 100% renewable electricity in our own facilities.

Advancing circularity alongside climate action

Climate action and circularity go hand in hand. In 2025, Nokia achieved 90% waste circularity across offices, labs, final assembly, installation and take-back activities, progressing toward our 95% circularity target by 2030. We also reached 98% packaging recyclability, achieved 50% recycled content in cardboard and plastic packaging, and reduced plastic packaging to 9% of total primary packaging weight, meeting our targets. We also continue the important work of using more recycled metals in our products.

Why this matters

As technology continues to scale, reducing environmental impact requires sustained, measurable action. By lowering GHG emissions across Scope 1, 2 and 3, increasing renewable electricity use, improving energy efficiency and advancing circularity, we aim to steadily reduce our own footprint - transparently and responsibly.

To explore the data and learn more about Nokia's approach to climate and circularity, visit our sustainability reporting resources.

Find more stories and multimedia from Nokia at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:
Spokesperson: Nokia
Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/nokia
Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Nokia



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/reducing-our-footprint-measurable-progress-on-climate-and-circularity-1217575

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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