Real Tested Inc.: CannabisShop.com Introduces Online Ordering and Integrated Payment Processing

Website update brings ordering and payment together in a single checkout experience

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / CannabisShop.com today announced the completion of its payment-processing integration and the introduction of online ordering, enabling customers to place eligible orders and complete payments directly through the website.

The update adds transaction functionality to the platform, providing a more straightforward way to access available offerings and proceed through checkout. By bringing ordering and payment into one process, CannabisShop.com aims to simplify the customer experience and reduce the need to arrange payments separately.

The announcement focuses on CannabisShop.com's own website capabilities. Its business directory continues to serve as an information and discovery resource; the payment launch does not announce commercial partnerships or sales arrangements with directory-listed companies.

Payments are handled through third-party payment providers. Available offerings and order acceptance remain subject to payment approval, applicable eligibility requirements, regional restrictions and the website's terms.

About CannabisShop.com

CannabisShop.com is an online information and discovery platform featuring educational content and a directory of cannabis-related businesses. The website helps visitors explore information about stores, brands, products and industry topics.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Info@cannabisshop.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cannabisshop.com-introduces-online-ordering-and-integrated-payme-1217577