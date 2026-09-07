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ACCESS Newswire
07.09.2026 15:50 Uhr
68 Leser
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Real Tested Inc.: CannabisShop.com Introduces Online Ordering and Integrated Payment Processing

Website update brings ordering and payment together in a single checkout experience

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / CannabisShop.com today announced the completion of its payment-processing integration and the introduction of online ordering, enabling customers to place eligible orders and complete payments directly through the website.

The update adds transaction functionality to the platform, providing a more straightforward way to access available offerings and proceed through checkout. By bringing ordering and payment into one process, CannabisShop.com aims to simplify the customer experience and reduce the need to arrange payments separately.

The announcement focuses on CannabisShop.com's own website capabilities. Its business directory continues to serve as an information and discovery resource; the payment launch does not announce commercial partnerships or sales arrangements with directory-listed companies.

Payments are handled through third-party payment providers. Available offerings and order acceptance remain subject to payment approval, applicable eligibility requirements, regional restrictions and the website's terms.

About CannabisShop.com

CannabisShop.com is an online information and discovery platform featuring educational content and a directory of cannabis-related businesses. The website helps visitors explore information about stores, brands, products and industry topics.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.
Babu Kipkorir
Info@cannabisshop.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/cannabisshop.com-introduces-online-ordering-and-integrated-payme-1217577

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

Damit beginnt ein weltweites Wettrennen um verfügbare Stromkapazitäten. Hyperscaler sichern sich bereits über langfristige Verträge gewaltige Energiemengen, während Stromnetze und Erzeugungskapazitäten mit dem Ausbau kaum Schritt halten können. Zusätzlich verschärfen geopolitische Risiken rund um den Iran-Krieg und die Straße von Hormus die Situation.

Für Energieversorger und ihre Zulieferer könnte damit ein goldenes Zeitalter beginnen. Steigende Nachfrage, langfristige Abnahmeverträge und wachsende Strompreise schaffen ein Umfeld, in dem ausgewählte Unternehmen zum nächsten großen KI-Trade werden könnten.

In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.