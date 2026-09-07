Glaston Oyj: Change in Glaston's Executive Leadership Team

Glaston Corporation Stock Exchange Release 7 September 2026 at 16.30

Glaston Corporation's Chief Financial Officer (CFO) and member of the company's Executive Leadership Team, Magnus Sjöblom has decided to leave Glaston. To ensure a smooth transition, Magnus Sjöblom will continue to work for the company until March 4, 2027.

Magnus Sjöblom joined Glaston in 2022 and has been Glaston's CFO and a member of the Executive Leadership Team since March 2025.

"I would like to extend my warm thanks to Magnus for his strong commitment and valuable contribution during the years at Glaston. It has been a pleasure to work with Magnus. On behalf of all Glaston, I wish him the best of luck in his future endeavors," says Miika Äppelqvist, President and CEO at Glaston Corporation.

The recruitment of the new CFO will be launched immediately.





For further information, please contact:

President & CEO Miika Äppelqvist, tel. +358 10 500 500





Glaston Corporation

Agneta Selroos, Communications Manager, Tel. +358 10 500 6105

Glaston in brief

Glaston is the glass processing industry's innovative technology leader supplying equipment, services and solutions to the architectural, mobility, display and solar industries. The company also supports the development of new technologies integrating intelligence to glass.

Glaston is committed to providing its clients with both the best know-how and the latest technologies in glass processing, with the purpose of building a better tomorrow through safer, smarter, and more energy efficient glass solutions. Glaston operates globally with manufacturing, services and sales offices in nine countries and its shares (GLA1V) are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd.

Distribution: Nasdaq Helsinki Oy, key media, www.glaston.net