Laboratory Glassware Market worth $9,170 million by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Laboratory Glassware Market is projected to reach USD 9,170 million by 2031 from USD 7,630 million in 2026, at a CAGR of 4.0% during the forecast period.

Browse 350 market data Tables and 100 Figures spread through 350 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Laboratory Glassware Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Laboratory Glassware Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 7,630 million

USD 7,630 million 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 9,170 million

USD 9,170 million CAGR (2026-2031): 4.0%

Laboratory Glassware Market Trends & Insights:

By product, the plasticware segment accounted for the larger share (68%) of the market in 2025.

Polyethylene is projected to register the highest CAGR of 4.5% in the laboratory plasticware market between 2026 and 2031.

Research & academic institutes accounted for the largest share (34%) of the market in 2025.

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The global laboratory glassware market is driven by increasing applications in clinical use, pharmaceutical and drug-discovery research, veterinary science, agriculture, biology, and biotechnology. The growing prevalence of chronic diseases has supported new drug development, while increasing research in vaccine development, disease research, and stem cell research is further contributing to market growth. The adoption of plasticware is also increasing because of its ease of transportation, safety, disposability, and suitability for single-use applications.

The pipettes segment accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

By product, plasticware is expected to register the highest CAGR in the laboratory glassware market. Plasticware includes pipettes, beakers, racks, bottles, containers, and other laboratory consumables used across a wide range of applications. Its growth is driven by the increasing adoption of lightweight, durable, and shatter-resistant products as alternatives to conventional glassware. Plasticware is widely used for sample storage, liquid handling, cell culture, and routine laboratory workflows across academic, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, CRO, and food & beverage laboratories. The growing demand for single-use products, improved contamination control, and cost-effective laboratory consumables is further supporting the rapid growth of the plasticware segment.

The research and academic institutes segment accounted for the largest share in 2025.

By end user, research and academic institutes represent the largest segment, supported by the expansion of academic and government research activities. Public-sector science funding is increasingly directed toward research areas requiring essential laboratory consumables, including multi-omics, photonics, quantum sensing, biomanufacturing, and biotechnology. Research initiatives and centralized procurement programs are supporting demand for borosilicate and quartzware, while requirements for calibrated and standardized laboratory glassware further contribute to demand.

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Asia Pacific is expected to register the highest growth during the forecast period.

By region, the Asia Pacific market is expected to witness the highest growth, driven by increasing outsourcing activities in research and manufacturing due to lower costs and access to skilled labor. Expanding research, manufacturing, pharmaceutical, and biotechnology activities in the region are expected to support increasing demand for laboratory glassware during the forecast period.

Key Players

Leading players in the Laboratory Glassware companies include Corning (US), Eppendorf (Germany), Gerresheimer AG (Germany), Thermo Fisher Scientific (US), and Sartorius AG (Germany), among others.

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Laboratory Glassware Market - Investment & funding + Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The laboratory glassware market is witnessing steady growth, supported by increasing laboratory testing, research activities, and demand for reliable laboratory consumables across pharmaceutical, biotechnology, academic, and food & beverage applications. The market is valued at USD 7,340 million in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 7,633 million in 2026, reflecting continued demand for laboratory glassware and plasticware across routine and specialized workflows. The market is expected to reach USD 9,170 million by 2031, registering a CAGR of 4.0% during 2026-2031, with growth supported by expanding research and development activities, increasing testing requirements, and adoption of laboratory consumables across end-user industries.

Revenue Shift Context

The market showcases a shift in laboratory product demand from conventional glassware toward plasticware and application-specific laboratory products. The global laboratory glassware market is projected to rise from USD 7,340 million in 2025 to USD 9,170 million by 2031, a CAGR of 4.0%, with much of the growth supported by increasing laboratory testing, research activities, and demand for sample handling and storage products. Meanwhile, plasticware accounted for approximately 68% of the laboratory glassware market in 2025, reflecting its strong adoption across routine laboratory workflows. Plasticware is capturing a rising share of demand due to its lightweight, shatter-resistant, flexible, and cost-effective characteristics, particularly for pipettes, beakers, racks, bottles, and containers. Glassware, however, continues to maintain demand in applications requiring higher thermal stability, chemical resistance, and precision.

Mergers, Collaboration, and Acquisitions

LABORATORY GLASSWARE MARKET: AGREEMENT, COLLABORATION, AND ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2025-JUNE 2025

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description October 2025 Acquisition GSI Group Holdings (California) Genesis BPS (US) GSI Group acquired GenesisBPS, a manufacturer of specialized benchtop blood-processing equipment and laboratory consumables, strengthening its portfolio of single-use laboratory products. The acquisition expands GSI Group's presence across life sciences, diagnostics, clinical laboratories, and academic research markets. May 2025 Agreement Eppendorf SE (Germany) DKSH (Switzerland) DKSH signed an agreement to acquire Eppendorf's direct presence in Thailand, including its local employees and exclusive distribution rights for Eppendorf products. The transaction strengthens DKSH's scientific solutions portfolio and expands its presence in high-growth food & beverage, biotechnology, and pharmaceutical segments. August 2025 Collaboration Corning Incorporated (UK) Revital Healthcare (Kenya) Corning and Revital Healthcare announced an intended collaboration to establish a life sciences manufacturing footprint in Africa. The collaboration aims to increase local production and availability of essential laboratory consumables, address supply-chain challenges, and diversify product offerings according to regional healthcare needs.

Company Revenue Share Details

The laboratory glassware market is competitive, with the leading players collectively accounting for a relatively limited share of the overall market. This level of fragmentation indicates that no single vendor has established dominant control, leaving significant room for competition, product differentiation, and consolidation activity in the years ahead. The key players include Corning, DWK Life Sciences, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Avantor, Eppendorf, Merck, Sartorius, and Borosil Scientific, among others. The presence of both established global laboratory suppliers and specialized glassware and plasticware manufacturers reflects the broad and diverse competitive landscape of the market. The fragmented structure also suggests opportunities for companies to expand through portfolio diversification, geographic expansion, strategic partnerships, and acquisitions across laboratory glassware and plasticware products.

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