Cold Plasma Market worth $3.03 billion by 2031 - Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets, the Cold Plasma Market is projected to reach USD 3.03 billion by 2031 from USD 2.15 billion in 2026, at a CAGR of 7.1% during the forecast period.

Browse 370 market data Tables and 90 Figures spread through 390 Pages and in-depth TOC on 'Cold Plasma Market- Global Forecast to 2031'

Cold Plasma Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2026-2031

2026-2031 2026 Market Size: USD 2.15 billion

USD 2.15 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 3.03 billion

USD 3.03 billion CAGR (2026-2031): 7.1%

Cold Plasma Market Trends & Insights:

By region, the European cold plasma market accounted for a share of 33.9% in 2025.

By industry, the medical industry segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 8.5% during the forecast period.

By application, the surface treatment & activation segment is expected to dominate the market with a 24.7% share in 2025.

By regime, the atmospheric cold plasma segment dominated the market, with a share of 63.2% in 2025.

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The growth of the cold plasma market is expected to be supported by the increasing adoption of cold plasma across healthcare, electronics and semiconductor, food, textile, packaging, automotive, and other industrial applications, along with its advantages over conventional thermal and chemical processes. Cold plasma enables low-temperature surface treatment, cleaning, activation, coating, sterilization, and decontamination, making it suitable for heat-sensitive materials and complex components. In parallel, continuous advancements in atmospheric-pressure and low-pressure plasma systems, portable devices, automated plasma treatment, plasma-enabled coatings, and application-specific systems are expanding the technology's commercial use. The growing emphasis on sustainable manufacturing, reduced chemical consumption, energy-efficient processing, and environmentally preferable surface-treatment technologies is further increasing demand. Additionally, expanding industrialization, healthcare infrastructure, and manufacturing capabilities in Asia Pacific and other emerging markets are creating new opportunities for cold plasma technology. These factors, combined with increasing investment in advanced materials, medical devices, electronics, and high-value manufacturing, are expected to support the growth of the cold plasma market during the forecast period.

Based on industry, the polymer & plastics industry segment is expected to register the highest share of the global cold plasma market in 2025.

The polymer & plastics industry is expected to hold the largest share of the global cold plasma market in 2025. This growth is driven by an increasing demand for surface activation, improved adhesion, wettability, printability, and bonding of plastic components and packaging materials. The adoption of cold plasma technology is rising across sectors such as automotive, electronics, packaging, and industrial manufacturing, thanks to its ability to precisely modify surfaces without altering the material's bulk properties. Additionally, the shift towards chemical-free, energy-efficient, and sustainable manufacturing processes is prompting manufacturers to replace traditional surface treatment methods with cold plasma technology.

Based on applications, the wound healing segment is anticipated to register high CAGR in the cold plasma market.

The wound healing segment is expected to experience the highest growth in the cold plasma market. Several factors, including the rising prevalence of chronic and difficult-to-heal wounds, an increasing demand for non-invasive wound care solutions, and a growing application of cold plasma in infection control, tissue regeneration, and wound healing drive this growth. Cold plasma's non-thermal nature enables treatment without causing significant damage to surrounding healthy tissue, and its antimicrobial properties help reduce pathogens associated with wounds. Additionally, increased healthcare investments, advancements in plasma-based wound care devices, and growing clinical adoption are expected to further support this segment's growth during the forecast period.

Based on regime, the atmospheric cold plasma segment is projected to expand rapidly in the cold plasma market in 2025.

The atmospheric cold plasma segment is projected to hold the largest share of the global cold plasma market by 2025. This growth is driven by its increasing use in surface treatments, activation, cleaning, coating, sterilization, and wound healing. The ability to operate at atmospheric pressure without vacuum chambers allows for continuous, scalable, and cost-effective processing. This makes atmospheric cold plasma suitable for various applications across industries such as polymers and plastics, textiles, medicine, food and agriculture, automotive, and electronics.

Additionally, the rising demand for non-thermal, chemical-free, and energy-efficient processing, combined with advancements in plasma jets and treatment systems, is expected to bolster the segment's leading market position throughout the forecast period.

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The Asia Pacific market, by region, is expected to register the highest growth rate in the forecast period.

The cold plasma market is divided into four regions: North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The Asia Pacific region is expected to experience significant growth during the forecast period. The increasing adoption of cold plasma technologies across sectors such as healthcare, electronics, textiles, and the polymer and plastics industries drives this growth. Additionally, expanding manufacturing activities, improving healthcare infrastructure, and supportive government initiatives are expected to further enhance the region's growth rate in the cold plasma market.

Key Players

Leading players in the Cold Plasma companies include Nordson Corporation (US), ADTEC Plasma Technology Co. Ltd. (Japan), Judges Scientific Plc (UK), PVA TePLa AG (Germany), Bodycote (UK), Apyx Medical Corporation (US), Viromed Medical AG (Germany), Samco Inc. (Japan), Mycronic (Sweden), Plasmatreat GmbH (Germany), P2i Ltd. (UK), Enercon Industries Corporation (US), Tantec A/S (Denmark), AcXys Plasma Technologies (France), and Keylink (China).

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Cold Plasma Market - Investment & funding +Merger & Acquisition

Investment Funding Context

The cold plasma market witnessed increasing investment and acquisition activity during 2023-2026, driven by rising demand for low-temperature, chemical-free, and sustainable plasma technologies across medical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, electronics, polymer & plastic, and surface-treatment applications. The market recorded approximately USD 120 million in publicly disclosed investment and transaction value during this period, with activity accelerating after 2024 as companies focused on expanding their capabilities in medical plasma, atmospheric plasma, surface treatment, and advanced manufacturing. Key transactions included Mycronic's acquisition of Surfx Technologies in 2025, strengthening its atmospheric plasma capabilities for semiconductor and electronics applications; Niterra Ventures' approximately USD 18 million investment in Neoplas Med in 2024, supporting cold plasma wound-care technologies; and ADTEC Healthcare's USD 12 million funding in 2025 to advance medical cold plasma technologies. Earlier activity included Judges Scientific's acquisition of Henniker Scientific for approximately USD 2.8 million in 2023, adding plasma surface-treatment and deposition technologies to its portfolio. Overall, investment activity has increasingly focused on medical applications, advanced manufacturing, semiconductor processing, sustainable surface treatment, and commercialization of application-specific cold plasma technologies.

Revenue Shift Context

The cold plasma technology market is shifting from standalone equipment to integrated plasma systems and application-specific solutions, driven by growing demand for advanced surface treatment, sterilization, decontamination, and precision cleaning. Global cold plasma market revenue is projected to grow from USD 2.15 billion in 2026 to USD 3.03 billion by 2031, at a CAGR of 7.1%. Industry applications including electronics & semiconductors, medical, polymer & plastics, textiles, pharmaceuticals, food & agriculture, and cosmetics continue to account for a significant share of market revenue, while atmospheric-pressure and low-pressure cold plasma systems represented 63.2% of the market in 2025, supported by their broad adoption across industrial and medical applications. At the same time, demand is increasingly shifting toward automated plasma systems, precision process control, integrated gas and power-management systems, inline treatment solutions, and application-specific plasma equipment, reflecting customers' preference for higher process efficiency, consistent treatment performance, lower chemical usage, and scalable plasma solutions across advanced manufacturing and healthcare applications.

Mergers & Acquisitions

Mergers & acquisitions in the cold plasma market increased in 2025 compared with 2024, driven by growing demand for advanced plasma technologies in semiconductor and electronics manufacturing. Deal activity was highlighted by Mycronic's acquisition of Surfx Technologies for approximately USD 87.5 million in 2025, strengthening Mycronic's atmospheric plasma capabilities for surface cleaning and treatment applications.

COLD PLASMA MARKET: MERGERS & ACQUISITIONS, JANUARY 2023-JULY 2026

Month & Year Deal Type Company 1 Company 2 Description March 2026 Acquisition - Planned Viromed Medical AG (Germany) Relyon plasma GmbH (Germany) Viromed Medical announced plans to acquire Relyon Plasma, strengthening its portfolio of atmospheric cold plasma technologies for medical and industrial applications. The transaction would expand Viromed's plasma technology capabilities and product portfolio. July 2025 Strategic Investment Venture Medical LLC (US) Plasmacure BV (Netherlands) Venture Medical, together with Coöperatie VGZ, Noaber, Stichting Triade, and existing investors, committed more than USD 10 million to Plasmacure. The investment supports commercialization and US market expansion of Plasmacure's PLASOMA cold plasma wound-healing system. November 2024 Strategic Investment / Capital Increase Neoplas Med GmbH (Germany) Niterra Ventures Company Ltd. (Japan) Niterra Ventures provided a USD 18 million capital increase to Neoplas to support the expansion and commercialization of its cold plasma-based wound-care technologies. The transaction strengthened the companies' collaboration in medical cold plasma applications. April 2023 Acquisition Judges Scientific plc (UK) Henniker Scientific Ltd. (UK) Judges Scientific acquired Henniker Scientific, a manufacturer of plasma surface-treatment and deposition equipment. The acquisition strengthened Judges Scientific's capabilities in plasma surface treatment, thin-film deposition, and related scientific instrumentation.

Company Revenue Share Details

The global cold plasma market is moderately consolidated, with the top five players, Nordson Corporation, Bodycote, Mycronic, Judges Scientific plc, and PVA TePla AG, accounting for approximately 83.0-86.0% of the market in 2025. Nordson Corporation holds the largest share, supported by its broad plasma surface-treatment portfolio and established presence across industrial and electronics applications. Bodycote and Mycronic maintain significant positions through plasma-based surface treatment and semiconductor/electronics technologies, while Judges Scientific and PVA TePla strengthen the competitive landscape through specialized plasma processing and scientific instrumentation capabilities.

The remaining market is held by Plasmatreat GmbH, ADTEC Plasma Technology, Apyx Medical Corporation, Tantec, Enercon Industries, AcXys Technologies, and other regional players, which primarily compete in specific applications such as surface activation, precision cleaning, etching, wound care, sterilization, and plasma treatment of polymers and textiles. The market structure reflects strong positions of established technology providers alongside specialized application-focused companies, with technology differentiation, application coverage, and expansion into high-growth medical and semiconductor applications expected to shape competitive positioning.

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