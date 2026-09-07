WindGroove INC: WindGroove Introduces AirFi One, a Ceiling-Based Home Entertainment System Combining Hi-Fi Sound, Light, and Airflow

The new premium smart technology brand reimagines the ceiling as an active layer for immersive audio, adaptive lighting, and everyday comfort.

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / WindGroove, a new premium smart technology brand focused on sensory living experiences, introduces AirFi One, a ceiling-based home entertainment system that integrates Hi-Fi audio, smart lighting, and airflow into one unified device. WindGroove seeks to reawaken the way people experience and perceive their living spaces by reimagining familiar parts of the home in unexpected ways. AirFi One is the first expression of this vision, transforming the often-overlooked ceiling into an active part of the home environment and creating a more immersive, comfortable, and emotionally responsive living experience.

For many households, a truly spatial ceiling audio experience has traditionally required complex renovation planning, reserved wiring, fixed installation points, and higher upfront investment. Such experiences have often been limited to mid-to-high-end residences, media rooms, or professional home theater environments. At the same time, traditional ceiling fans have seen little fundamental change over the past several decades, remaining primarily air-circulation fixtures. WindGroove raises a new question of whether the ceiling can move beyond being a place to hang a fan or light, and become a more accessible entry point for home entertainment, comfort, and atmosphere.

AirFi One was created from this idea. By integrating audio, a main light, RGB ambient lighting, and a fan into one ceiling-mounted system, it allows users to experience immersive sound, adaptive lighting, and comfortable airflow without complex renovation or multiple separate devices. More than a functional upgrade to existing categories, AirFi One introduces what WindGroove calls a Ceiling Vibe System - a new approach that brings sound, light, airflow, and atmosphere control into a single overhead experience. For WindGroove, this is the first step toward a broader vision: "Ceiling as an Experience Layer."

In everyday family life, AirFi One changes not only where sound comes from, but how it exists within a room. During gatherings, music can naturally diffuse from above and become part of the living room atmosphere, rather than coming from one corner in a single direction. During movie nights or gaming sessions, sound can fill the space more evenly, helping users feel closer to the content. The acoustic system with Jamo acoustic tuning helps balance vocals, low frequencies, and high-frequency details, while DSP processing optimizes the soundstage created by the ceiling position. With a 45Hz-20kHz frequency response and THD not exceeding 1% distortion, AirFi One is designed to deliver clear dialogue and an immersive listening experience across gatherings, movies, and gaming.

Beyond audio, AirFi One supports daily comfort through powerful airflow and integrated lighting. Its fan system provides up to approximately 4621 CFM airflow, with 6-speed control and forward/reverse operation, allowing users to adjust air circulation based on seasons, room conditions, and daily routines. Its 15W LED main light delivers approximately 1200lm of brightness for everyday illumination, with warm, natural, and cool light options, plus 10%-100% stepless dimming for work, dining, relaxation, or movie nights. The RGB ambient lighting supports six switchable modes and music sync, allowing the room to shift into different atmosphere states as scenes and music change.

AirFi One also carries a distinctive technological aesthetic. Its transparent fan blades reduce the visual heaviness often associated with traditional ceiling fans, making the product appear lighter and more modern overhead. The gray audio body reinforces a sense of technology and futurism, distinguishing AirFi One from conventional home appliances while allowing it to integrate naturally into the home environment. For users, choosing AirFi One is also a statement of lifestyle: a willingness to embrace new forms of home experience and define living spaces through products that reflect design awareness, forward-looking taste, and modern home attitudes.

In terms of control, AirFi One emphasizes simplicity and intuition. It supports App Control, Remote Control, and Voice Control, allowing users to choose the most convenient method for their habits and existing smart home environment. Users can adjust scenes through the mobile app, quickly switch functions with a wireless remote, or use voice control through Alexa and Google. One-Time Setup also remembers commonly used lighting, fan speed, and audio settings, helping the room maintain a consistent atmosphere without repeated adjustments.

AirFi One reflects WindGroove's larger brand philosophy: "Beyond Devices. Into Sensory Experience." For the brand, technology is not only about specifications or connected features, but about how a product changes the feeling of a space. WindGroove aims to develop products that merge utility with atmosphere, bringing together design, comfort, entertainment, and emotional resonance.

WindGroove also brought AirFi One to CEDIA Expo this September, showcasing the product at Booth #3043 to professionals and partners across the smart home, home entertainment, and residential technology industries. The exhibition provided an opportunity for WindGroove to introduce its ceiling-based experience concept to a broader industry audience and highlight AirFi One's potential across connected home, residential audio, and modern living environments.

More information about WindGroove and AirFi One is available at: [https://www.windgroove.com/]

Media inquiries: brand@windgroove.com

About WindGroove

WindGroove is a smart home technology brand dedicated to creating integrated sensory living experiences. Guided by the idea of "Beyond Devices. Into Sensory Experience," WindGroove develops products that bring together Hi-Fi sound, light, airflow, design, and intelligent control to make modern home environments more immersive, comfortable, and emotionally connected. Its first product, AirFi One, reimagines the ceiling as a new platform for home entertainment and atmosphere.

Media Contact

Organization: WindGroove INC

Contact Person Name: Selina Yang

Website: https://www.windgroove.com/

Email: brand@windgroove.com

City: Los Angeles

State: CA

Country: United States

SOURCE: WindGroove INC

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/windgroove-introduces-airfi-one-a-ceiling-based-home-entertainment-sys-1217582