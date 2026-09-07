DelveInsight Business Research, LLP: Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Poised for Expansion During the Forecast Period (2026-2036) Amid Rising Antimicrobial Resistance and Therapeutic Advances | DelveInsight

The community-acquired bacterial pneumonia market is poised for continued growth, driven by the substantial global disease burden, increasing hospitalization rates, an aging population, rising prevalence of comorbidities, and the growing challenge of antimicrobial resistance. Additionally, the launch of emerging therapies such as CAL02 (Eagle Pharmaceutical/Combioxin), AON-D21 (APTARION Biotech), Trimodulin (BT588; Biotest AG), and others will further propel market growth.

LAS VEGAS, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Recently published Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Insights report includes a comprehensive understanding of current treatment practices, community-acquired bacterial pneumonia emerging drugs, market share of individual therapies, and current and forecasted market size from 2022 to 2036, segmented into leading markets [the United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan].

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Summary

The total community-acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment market size is expected to grow positively by 2036 in the leading markets.

The United States accounted for the largest community-acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment market size in the 7MM in 2025, compared to other major markets, including the EU4 countries (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Around 80% of the nearly 4 million cases of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) in the US are classified as CABP. This high prevalence of CABP within the broader category of CAP underscores the significant burden of bacterial pathogens in pneumonia cases.

of the nearly cases of community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) in the US are classified as CABP. This high prevalence of CABP within the broader category of CAP underscores the significant burden of bacterial pathogens in pneumonia cases. Leading community-acquired bacterial pneumonia companies, such as Eagle Pharmaceutical, Combioxin, APTARION Biotech, Biotest AG, and others, are developing new community-acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment drugs that can be available in the community-acquired bacterial pneumonia market in the coming years.

and others, are developing new community-acquired bacterial pneumonia treatment drugs that can be available in the community-acquired bacterial pneumonia market in the coming years. The promising community-acquired bacterial pneumonia therapies in clinical trials include CAL02, AON-D21, Trimodulin (BT588), and others.

Discover CABP clinical trial 2026 update press release @ https://www.delveinsight.com/report-store/community-acquired-bacterial-pneumonia-cabp-market

Key Factors Driving the Growth of the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market

Rising Burden of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia: The persistent incidence of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), particularly among older adults, children, and individuals with underlying conditions, is driving demand for effective treatment options. The associated morbidity, hospitalization rates, and mortality further support market growth.

The persistent incidence of community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP), particularly among older adults, children, and individuals with underlying conditions, is driving demand for effective treatment options. The associated morbidity, hospitalization rates, and mortality further support market growth. Increasing Antimicrobial Resistance: The growing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens is creating a need for novel antibiotics and therapies with improved efficacy against resistant strains. This is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest in the development of next-generation antibacterial treatments.

The growing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacterial pathogens is creating a need for novel antibiotics and therapies with improved efficacy against resistant strains. This is encouraging pharmaceutical companies to invest in the development of next-generation antibacterial treatments. Advancements in Antibiotic Development: Ongoing research into novel antibacterial mechanisms, improved formulations, and targeted therapies is expanding the treatment landscape for CABP. The emergence of differentiated therapies may provide additional options for patients who have limited responses to conventional antibiotics.

Ongoing research into novel antibacterial mechanisms, improved formulations, and targeted therapies is expanding the treatment landscape for CABP. The emergence of differentiated therapies may provide additional options for patients who have limited responses to conventional antibiotics. Launch of CABP Drugs: The dynamics of the CABP market are expected to change in the coming years due to the launch of emerging therapies such as CAL02 (Eagle Pharmaceutical/Combioxin), AON-D21 (APTARION Biotech), Trimodulin (BT588; Biotest AG), and others.

Aparna Thakur, Project Manager of Forecasting & Analytics at DelveInsight, said that emerging candidates such as CAL02 and AON-D21 are being developed to complement conventional antibiotic treatment by targeting bacterial toxins, virulence factors, and host inflammatory responses. These novel approaches aim to improve clinical outcomes in severe CABP and address challenges associated with antimicrobial resistance and treatment failure.

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Analysis

Community-acquired pneumonia continues to represent a substantial global health burden, contributing significantly to both morbidity and mortality. Identifying the optimal antibiotic therapy for CAP, however, remains challenging because of several clinical and epidemiological considerations.

The treatment landscape is also evolving as the efficacy and safety profiles of established antibiotics change over time. The growing prevalence of antimicrobial resistance has further complicated treatment decisions by reducing the effectiveness of previously reliable therapies against certain pathogens.

As a result, clinicians must carefully select antibiotic regimens based on local resistance trends, suspected causative pathogens, disease severity, and individual patient characteristics.

The introduction of newer antibiotics has expanded the therapeutic options available for CAP in recent years.

Agents such as omadacycline (NUZYRA), delafloxacin (BAXDELA), and lefamulin (XENLETA) have strengthened the CAP treatment armamentarium, particularly for patients who are unsuitable for or do not adequately respond to conventional therapies.

have strengthened the CAP treatment armamentarium, particularly for patients who are unsuitable for or do not adequately respond to conventional therapies. With broader antimicrobial coverage and, in some cases, novel mechanisms of action, these therapies provide additional options for managing infections caused by a diverse range of CAP pathogens.

Several antibiotics are also approved for hospital-acquired bacterial pneumonia (HABP) and ventilator-associated bacterial pneumonia (VABP), including cefiderocol (FETROJA), ceftazidime-avibactam (AVYCAZ), telavancin (VIBATIV) , and the combination of ceftolozane and tazobactam (ZERBAXA) , among others.

, and the combination of , among others. By comparison, the pipeline for emerging therapies specifically targeting CAP remains relatively limited, although ongoing research and clinical development programs are focused on addressing unmet treatment needs.

The emerging community-acquired bacterial pneumonia (CABP) pipeline includes candidates such as CAL02 , developed by Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Combioxin SA, and AON-D21 from APTARION Biotech, among others.

, developed by Eagle Pharmaceuticals and Combioxin SA, and from APTARION Biotech, among others. These investigational therapies employ innovative approaches aimed at overcoming antimicrobial resistance and improving clinical outcomes, particularly among patients with severe CABP.

Overall, the availability of both established and recently approved antibiotics has broadened the treatment landscape for CAP, including cases associated with complications or resistance concerns.

Commonly used antimicrobial regimens include macrolides, either alone or in combination with ß-lactams; amoxicillin as monotherapy or combined with a macrolide; fluoroquinolones; and third-generation cephalosporins administered in combination with a macrolide.

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Competitive Landscape

Some of the CABP drugs under development include CAL02 (Eagle Pharmaceutical/Combioxin), AON-D21 (APTARION Biotech), Trimodulin (BT588; Biotest AG), and others.

Eagle Pharmaceutical/Combioxin's CAL02 is a Phase II-stage therapeutic candidate being developed to address severe infections, particularly community-acquired pneumonia (CAP) among critically ill ICU patients. The treatment consists of liposomes formulated with cholesterol and sphingomyelin, with sphingomyelin incorporated for its distinctive anti-infective properties. This formulation highlights the therapeutic potential of antimicrobial lipids in combating bacterial infections.

CAL02 works by neutralizing bacterial virulence effectors, which play a significant role in the development of organ dysfunction and life-threatening complications associated with severe infections. By targeting these virulence mechanisms rather than solely focusing on bacterial eradication, CAL02 aims to limit disease progression and potentially improve clinical outcomes.

The candidate has received Fast Track and Qualified Infectious Disease Product (QIDP) designations from the U.S. FDA. These regulatory designations can provide an additional five years of market exclusivity, potentially extending the total exclusivity period to eight or ten years.

APTARION Biotech's AON-D21 is another therapeutic candidate currently undergoing Phase II clinical development. It is a PEGylated, L-configured aptamer, a synthetic molecule engineered to selectively bind to specific biological targets. AON-D21 is designed to modulate the complement pathway by selectively binding to and neutralizing C5a, a key component of the immune system.

C5a serves as an important mediator of immune activity and plays a central role in coordinating inflammatory responses. Its broad involvement in immune regulation creates opportunities for C5a-targeted therapies across multiple disease areas, particularly conditions in which excessive or dysregulated immune responses contribute to disease progression.

The anticipated launch of these emerging therapies are poised to transform the CABP market landscape in the coming years. As these cutting-edge therapies continue to mature and gain regulatory approval, they are expected to reshape the CABP market landscape, offering new standards of care and unlocking opportunities for medical innovation and economic growth.

Discover more about the latest treatments for CABP 2026 @ Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Therapeutics Clinical Trials

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Epidemiology Segmentation

The CABP epidemiology section provides insights into the historical and current CABP patient pool and forecasted trends for the leading markets. In the US, mild cases of CABP constituted the highest proportion, approximately 50% of total incident cases, followed by moderate cases at around 35%.

The CABP treatment market report proffers epidemiological analysis for the study period 2022-2036 in the leading markets, segmented into:

Total Incident Cases of CABP

Gender-specific Cases of CABP

Severity-specific Cases of CABP

Pathogen-specific Cases of CABP

Age-specific Cases of CABP

Total Treated Cases of CABP

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Report Metrics Details Study Period 2022-2036 Coverage 7MM [The United States, the EU4 (Germany, France, Italy, and Spain), the United Kingdom, and Japan]. Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Epidemiology Segmentation Total Incident Cases of CABP, Gender-specific Cases of CABP, Severity-specific Cases of CABP, Pathogens-specific Cases of CABP, Age-specific Cases of CABP, and Total Treated Cases of CABP Key Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Companies Eagle Pharmaceutical, Combioxin, APTARION Biotech, Biotest AG, Nabriva Therapeutics, Paratek Pharmaceutical, and others Key Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Therapies CAL02, AON-D21, Trimodulin (BT588), XENLETA, NUZYRA, and others

Scope of the Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Report

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Patient Population Forecast

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Therapeutics Market Size

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Pipeline Analysis

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Size and Trends

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Opportunity

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Unmet Needs

KOL's Views on Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia

Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Access and Reimbursement

Download the report to understand the CABP treatment market @ Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Drugs

Table of Contents

1 Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Key Insights 2 Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Report Introduction 3 Executive Summary 4 Key Events 5 Epidemiology and Market Methodology 6 Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) Market Overview at a Glance 6.1 Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA) 6.2 Market Share (%) Distribution of CABP by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025 6.3 Market Share (%) Distribution of CABP by Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036 7 Disease Background and Overview 7.1 Introduction 7.2 Etiology 7.3 Pathophysiology 7.4 Signs and Symptoms of CABP 7.5 Clinical Characteristics 7.6 Immunology & Risk Factors 7.7 Diagnosis 7.8 Prognosis 7.9 Diagnostic Biomarkers for CABP 8 Treatment and Management 8.1 Antibiotic therapy 8.2 Diuretics 8.3 Corticosteroids 8.4 Later management 8.5 Diagnostic and Treatment Guidelines 9 Epidemiology and Patient Population 9.1 Key Findings 9.2 Assumptions and Rationale 9.3 Total Incident Cases of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) in the 7MM 9.4 The United States 9.5.1 Incident Cases of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) 9.5.2 Gender-specific Cases of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) 9.5.3 Severity-specific Cases of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) 9.5.4 Pathogen-specific Cases of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) 9.5.5 Age-specific Cases of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) 9.5.6 Total treated Cases of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) 9.6 EU4 and the UK 9.7 Japan 10 Patient Journey 11 Marketed CABP Therapies 11.1 Marketed Competitive Landscape 11.2 Lefamulin (XENLETA): Nabriva Therapeutics 11.2.1 Drug Description 11.2.2 Regulatory Milestones 11.2.3 Other Developmental Activities 11.2.4 Summary of Pivotal Trials 11.2.5 Clinical Development 11.2.5.1 Clinical Trial Information 11.2.6 Safety and Efficacy 11.2.7 Analyst's Views 11.3 Omadacycline (NUZYRA): Paratek Pharmaceuticals List will be continued in the report… 12 Emerging CABP Drugs 12.1 Emerging Competitive Landscape 12.2 CAL02: Eagle Pharmaceutical/Combioxin SA 12.2.1 Drug Description 12.2.2 Other Developmental Activities 12.2.3 Clinical Development 12.2.3.1 Clinical Trials Information 12.2.4 Safety and Efficacy 12.2.5 Analyst's Views 12.3 AON-D21 (anti-C5a): APTARION Biotech AG List will be continued in the report… 13 Other Therapies: Generics 13.1 Amoxicillin 13.2 Azithromycin 13.3 Clarithromycin 13.4 Doxycycline 13.5 Moxifloxacin 13.6 Vaccine 14 Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market: 7MM Analysis 14.1 Key Findings 14.2 Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Outlook 14.3 Conjoint analysis 14.4 Key Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Forecast Assumptions 14.5 Total Market Size of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) in the 7 MM 14.6 Market Size of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) by Therapies In 7MM 14.7 The United States CABP Market Size 14.7.1 Total Market Size of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) in the United States 14.7.2 Market Size of Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia (CABP) by Therapies in the United States 14.8 EU4 and the UK CABP Market 14.9 Japan CABP Market Size 15 KOL Views 16 Unmet Needs 17 SWOT Analysis 18 CABP Market Access and Reimbursement 19 Bibliography 20 Community-Acquired Bacterial Pneumonia Market Report Methodology

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