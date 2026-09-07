Dyna.Ai and GAPP Partner to Power Saudi Arabia's Digital Infrastructure and Next-Gen AI Workforce

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Dyna.Ai, a global AI-as-a-Service provider headquartered in Singapore, and Gulf Applications Co. (GAPP), a premier Saudi technology integration leader, announced a partnership during LEAP 2026 in Riyadh. The partnership will bring Dyna.Ai's agentic AI platform into the enterprise IT environments GAPP supports across the Kingdom, helping organizations drive measurable business results.

Through the partnership, Dyna.Ai and GAPP will explore opportunities to introduce Dyna.Ai's enterprise agentic platform, including voice and text-based AI agents and AI Employee solutions, to organizations across the Kingdom, based on their specific needs and use cases. Potential applications may include embedding agents into day-to-day operations, from internal workflows to client-facing service delivery, rather than deploying them as standalone tools, while supporting applicable local data-governance requirements.

The announcement comes as Saudi Arabia marks 2026 as the official Year of Artificial Intelligence, an initiative led by the Saudi Data and Artificial Intelligence Authority (SDAIA). The partnership responds to rising demand across public and private sectors for practical AI solutions that align with Vision 2030 digital mandates.

"GAPP brings strong local market knowledge and enterprise technology expertise, creating a solid foundation for this partnership," said Carlton Liew, Chief Business Officer and Co-Founder of Dyna.Ai. "Together, we will work with organizations to identify where AI agents can add value and how they can be introduced with minimal disruption, creating a practical, lower-risk path to measurable business results."

Ahmed Al Azmah, Chief Operating Officer of GAPP, added: "Our collaboration with Dyna.Ai creates opportunities to introduce advanced, enterprise-grade AI capabilities to organizations across the Kingdom. By pairing global AI technology with our deep local integration expertise, we aim to help Saudi organizations automate critical workflows, elevate operational standards, and support the Kingdom's Vision 2030 digital-economy objectives."

The agreement marks Dyna.Ai's latest step in expanding its presence across the Middle East's enterprise technology sector.

About Dyna.Ai

Dyna.Ai is a leading AI-as-a-Service company headquartered in Singapore, delivering enterprise-grade AI solutions that turn advanced AI into measurable business results. The company provides AI-powered products and services that enhance customer experience (CX), improve employee experience (EX), and optimize core business operations, with solutions designed for practical enterprise deployment. With a global presence across Asia, the Middle East, and the Americas, Dyna.Ai powers financial institutions, contact centers, and more enterprises worldwide. For more information, visit www.dyna.ai.

About GAPP

Established in 2007, Gulf Applications (GAPP) has emerged as a leading provider of innovative ICT and technical solutions in Saudi Arabia. Focused on delivering unmatched value, GAPP offers comprehensive services and integrated solutions across various sectors. From ICT infrastructure and cloud services to Internet of Things (IoT) and network energy, GAPP consistently meets the needs of the global market by partnering with trusted suppliers and adhering to the highest international standards. For more information, visit https://gapp.sa/.

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