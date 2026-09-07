Wissen Research LLC: Stem Cells Market to Reach US$ 32.57 Bn by 2031, Growing at 11.5% CAGR: Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The global stem cells market is on track to grow from an estimated USD 18.9 billion in 2026 to USD 32.57 billion by 2031, expanding at a CAGR of 11.5% over the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

Momentum in the market is being driven by rising interest in regenerative medicine, wider use of cell-based therapies, and growing reliance on stem cells for drug discovery and biomedical research. An aging population coupled with a heavier burden of chronic and degenerative conditions is pushing healthcare systems and biotech companies alike to look toward cell-based treatment options. At the same time, steady progress in how stem cells are sourced, processed, and stored is making it easier to bring these therapies from the lab into clinical use.

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Where the Science Is Heading: Processing and Preservation Innovation

Much of the recent progress in this space isn't about discovering new uses for stem cells - it's about getting better at producing, handling, and storing them reliably at scale. Improvements in how cells are harvested, cultured, isolated, expanded, and cryogenically preserved are helping companies turn promising lab research into therapies that can actually be manufactured and delivered consistently.

Induced pluripotent stem cells (iPSCs) are getting particular attention because they can be generated from adult tissue and coaxed into becoming many different cell types, sidestepping some of the sourcing and ethical questions tied to embryonic stem cells.

Meanwhile, allogeneic (donor-derived) therapies are gaining traction because they can potentially be manufactured in bulk and used off-the-shelf, rather than requiring a custom batch to be grown for each individual patient - a manufacturing advantage that's reshaping how companies think about scaling up production.

What's Fueling Growth in the Stem Cells Market

Growing Disease Burden : Higher rates of cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disease, and orthopedic conditions are increasing interest in stem cell-based treatment approaches as alternatives or complements to conventional therapy.

: Higher rates of cancer, neurological disorders, cardiovascular disease, and orthopedic conditions are increasing interest in stem cell-based treatment approaches as alternatives or complements to conventional therapy. Research and Development Investment : Pharmaceutical and biotech companies, along with academic institutions, are putting more capital behind stem cell research, clinical trials, and cell therapy pipelines.

: Pharmaceutical and biotech companies, along with academic institutions, are putting more capital behind stem cell research, clinical trials, and cell therapy pipelines. Manufacturing and Processing Gains : Better cell acquisition, culture, and cryopreservation techniques are improving consistency and lowering the barriers to producing cell therapies at commercial scale.

: Better cell acquisition, culture, and cryopreservation techniques are improving consistency and lowering the barriers to producing cell therapies at commercial scale. Expanding Application Base : Beyond therapy, stem cells are increasingly used in drug discovery, toxicity testing, and disease modeling - giving pharmaceutical companies faster, more relevant tools to evaluate new compounds.

: Beyond therapy, stem cells are increasingly used in drug discovery, toxicity testing, and disease modeling - giving pharmaceutical companies faster, more relevant tools to evaluate new compounds. Personalized Medicine Momentum: A broader shift toward individualized treatment approaches is opening new doors for stem cell-based products tailored to specific patient needs.

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Headwinds Facing the Stem Cells Industry

Turning a stem cell discovery into an approved, scalable product is neither quick nor cheap. Manufacturing these therapies involves intricate, tightly controlled processes, and maintaining consistent cell quality and safety at scale adds real technical and financial complexity. Regulatory pathways for cell-based therapies also tend to be more demanding than those for conventional drugs, and ethical considerations - particularly around certain stem cell sources - remain part of the conversation in some markets.

Beyond the science and regulation, the field also needs a specialized workforce: skilled personnel capable of running advanced cell processing and manufacturing operations remain in relatively short supply, which can slow down capacity expansion for companies trying to scale.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Stem Cells Market

In March 2026, Applied StemCell and Cellipont Bioservices announced a collaboration aimed at speeding up development of iPSC-derived cell therapies, pairing engineering and banking capabilities with manufacturing and regulatory support.

In January 2026, Aspect Biosystems and Novo Nordisk deepened their existing partnership focused on stem cell-derived diabetes treatments, with Aspect gaining access to Novo Nordisk's islet cell and hypoimmune cell engineering technology alongside additional funding support.

Also in January 2026, South Korea's MEDIPOST raised roughly USD 140 million to advance its donor-derived mesenchymal stem cell therapy through late-stage clinical trials and to expand manufacturing capacity.

These moves point to a market where partnerships between specialized biotech firms and larger pharmaceutical players are becoming a common route to funding and scaling cell therapy development.

Key Insights from Stem Cells Market Analysis

Adult stem cells led the market by product type in 2025, capturing roughly 72% of global revenue, reflecting their established track record in transplantation and tissue-repair applications.

Pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies represented the largest end-user segment in 2025 at around 55% of revenue, as these firms increasingly rely on stem cells for drug testing and therapeutic development.

Allogeneic therapies held the largest share by therapy type in 2025, at approximately 60%, favored for their scalability and off-the-shelf manufacturing potential.

North America led the market regionally in 2025 with close to 44% share, supported by a dense concentration of biotech companies and research institutions.

Asia-Pacific stands out as the fastest-growing region, propelled by rising healthcare investment and expanding biotech infrastructure across countries such as China, Japan, South Korea, and India.

Key Players in the Stem Cells Market

Leading companies in the stem cells market are investing in product innovation, research partnerships, and manufacturing capacity to strengthen their competitive standing.

Company Key Focus Area Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc. (US) Broad portfolio of stem cell research and cell therapy tools STEMCELL Technologies Inc. (Canada) Specialized stem cell research products Merck KGaA (Germany) Cell culture and bioprocessing solutions CellGenix GmbH (Germany) Cell therapy raw materials and reagents PromoCell GmbH (Germany) Human primary cells and culture media Takara Holdings, Inc. (Japan) Cell biology and gene technology tools Lonza (Switzerland) Cell and gene therapy manufacturing Bio-Techne (US) Cell and gene therapy reagents and instruments Miltenyi Biotec (Germany) Cell isolation and processing technology Sartorius AG (Germany) Bioprocessing and lab equipment Danaher Corporation (US) Life sciences and diagnostics portfolio Corning Incorporated (US) Cell culture labware and technology

Regional Outlook

North America remains the largest market, anchored by a concentration of major pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, well-established research institutions, and mature clinical trial infrastructure that together support faster translation of stem cell research into approved therapies.

Asia-Pacific is expanding the fastest, as governments and private investors across China, Japan, South Korea, and India put more money into biotech infrastructure and regenerative medicine research. Growing clinical trial activity and rising demand for advanced treatment options are reinforcing the region's momentum.

Europe, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage, with growth tied to expanding research funding and gradually maturing regulatory frameworks for cell-based therapies.

Product and Therapy Type Insights

Adult stem cells - particularly hematopoietic and mesenchymal types - continue to dominate the product landscape thanks to decades of established clinical use in transplantation and tissue regeneration. Their well-understood safety profile makes them the default starting point for many new therapeutic programs.

On the therapy side, the shift toward allogeneic, donor-derived approaches reflects an industry-wide push to move away from custom, patient-specific manufacturing toward standardized, scalable production - a shift that could meaningfully lower costs and expand patient access over time.

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Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global stem cells market is segmented across product, application, technology, therapy, end-user, and region:

By Product: Adult Stem Cells Human Embryonic Stem Cells Induced Pluripotent Stem Cells Very Small Embryonic-Like Stem Cells

By Application: Regenerative Medicine Drug Discovery and Development

By Technology: Cell Acquisition Cell Production Cryopreservation Expansion and Sub-Culture

By Therapy: Autologous Allogeneic

By End-User: Pharmaceutical and Biotechnology Companies Hospitals & Cell Banks Academic & Research Institutes

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



As cell processing technologies mature and regenerative medicine moves further into mainstream clinical practice, stem cells are positioned to become an increasingly central pillar of the broader biotechnology and pharmaceutical landscape. For companies operating in this space, sustained investment in manufacturing scalability, regulatory navigation, and strategic partnerships will likely determine who captures the largest share of this growth.

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research

Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

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