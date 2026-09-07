Huayan Robotics to Present Chinese Intelligent Manufacturing Solution at IMTS 2026

CHICAGO, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- From September 14 to 19, Huayan Robotics will participate in IMTS 2026 at McCormick Place in Chicago, the United States (Booth No.: 236746). Started in 1927 and held biennially, this 99-year-old manufacturing technology show is expected to attract more than 2,000 exhibitors and 90,000 professional visitors from around the world. The 2026 edition will provide a platform for companies to gain insights about the latest trends in global manufacturing technologies.

At IMTS 2026, Huayan Robotics will highlight its flexible and intelligent manufacturing capabilities across welding, palletizing, CNC machine tending, vision inspection, force-controlled grinding, and more.

Featured solutions will include:

The E12-Pro collaborative robot for welding. With a 1.8-meter reach, the E12-Pro is designed to handle large or irregular welding workpieces. It can be configured with integrated force control and AI vision for applications such as visual positioning, inspection, polishing, and grinding.

With a 1.8-meter reach, the E12-Pro is designed to handle large or irregular welding workpieces. It can be configured with integrated force control and AI vision for applications such as visual positioning, inspection, polishing, and grinding. A palletizing robot for high-throughput material handling. With a payload of up to 60 kg and a palletizing speed of 8-13 cycles per minute, the solution is designed for demanding operations in food and beverage, daily chemicals, logistics, and other high-volume industries.

With a payload of up to 60 kg and a palletizing speed of 8-13 cycles per minute, the solution is designed for demanding operations in food and beverage, daily chemicals, logistics, and other high-volume industries. A collaborative robot solution for CNC machine tending . Optimized motor control and algorithms can increase loading and unloading speed by up to 50%, while internal or external deployment options and high-speed or collaborative operating modes support flexible integration with different CNC machines.

Optimized motor control and algorithms can increase loading and unloading speed by up to 50%, while internal or external deployment options and high-speed or collaborative operating modes support flexible integration with different CNC machines. The HY 7 and Echo 5 7-axis humanoid robotic arms for embodied robotic platforms. Their seven-axis configurations provide human-like flexibility and obstacle avoidance in confined spaces, while native ROS 2 support and open communication protocols help simplify integration with humanoid, quadruped, and other embodied robotic systems.

About Huayan Robotics

Backed by over 20 years of expertise in technical innovation, Huayan Robotics develops an ecosystem of core motion components, including motors and joint modules, robotic platforms, and the full chain of embodied intelligence. As one of China's largest collaborative robot exporters by export volume, Huayan Robotics' solutions support more than 60 process scenarios across over 40 industries, serving customers in more than 50 countries and regions.

Visitors are invited to explore Huayan Robotics' latest collaborative robots and automation solutions at Booth 236746 and discuss their manufacturing needs with the company's team.

Media Contact

Website: https://www.huayan-robotics.net/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/huayanrobotics

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/@Huayanrobotics

Email: marketing.oversea@huayan-robotics.com

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