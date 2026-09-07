Black Book Research: Healthcare Leaders Gain Complimentary Access to Global Research for 2027 Technology Planning

Black Book Research offers over 20 curated, vendor-agnostic collections spanning healthcare technology, finance, AI and regional markets through December 31, 2026.

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / September 7, 2026 / Black Book Research is making several 2026 industry research libraries available at no charge to global healthcare industry stakeholders through December 31, 2026, broadening access to technology insights as provider and payer organizations prepare their next budgets, investment priorities and implementation plans.

The initiative presents over 20 curated collections organized around leadership responsibilities, tech disciplines and geographic markets. Research addresses board oversight, financial operations, clinical workflows, technology adoption and international market development.

These collections are vendor-agnostic, helping readers examine market conditions, implementation challenges and stakeholder experiences. Black Book's vendor assessment and rating reports, based on feedback from actual users, are available additionally and separately from this complimentary library offer. Members of the media, as well as vendors and agencies, are also invited to download any available report or request access through Black Book's Media Office.

Explore the 2026 research

Latest Q3 additions: www.blackbookmarketresearch.com

This year's most requested and highest-downloaded reports: www.blackbookmarketresearch.com/report

Q1 and Q2 Reports you might have missed: blackbookmarketresearch.com/review-free-reports

Country-specific and multination research

Black Book's geographic research includes individual country reports and grouped studies, helping readers assess local healthcare technology priorities alongside regional developments.

Individual country coverage includes:

Europe: Croatia, Denmark, Estonia, Finland, Germany, Hungary, Ireland, Italy, Norway, Poland, Spain, Sweden and the United Kingdom.

Asia-Pacific: Australia, China, India, Indonesia, Malaysia, New Zealand, South Korea and Vietnam.

The Americas: Brazil, Canada and Mexico.

Middle East and Africa: Egypt, Israel, Saudi Arabia and South Africa.

Grouped research includes Spanish-Speaking Latin America State of Digital Healthcare 2026, covering 18 country markets; Australia and New Zealand Healthcare IT 2027 Provider Market Outlook; Global EHR and Health IT Growth Markets 2026-2030: 13 Next-Wave Countries; and 2026 Black Book State of Global Healthcare Technology.

Additional multinational studies address European cybersecurity and data readiness, global EHR adoption, and workforce experiences across the United States, United Kingdom, Canada and Australia. Country reports retain their individual publication dates and outlook periods, including studies extending into 2027-2030.

Research for the 2027 decisions ahead

The following selections illustrate the breadth of the collections.

Hospital boards, executive leadership and governance

Research supports technology approval, organizational accountability and implementation oversight. Featured titles include:

Black Book Boardroom Playbook 2026-2027: Health IT Approvals

Governing Hospital AI: 2026 Board-to-Bedside Accountability Guide

LEAD Readiness 2027: The ACO Technology Market's Ten-Year Test

CFOs, revenue cycle and financial operations

Research explores investment assumptions, automation readiness and operating priorities. Featured titles include:

Healthcare IT Capital Signals 2026

Revenue Cycle Management 2026: Agentic & Generative AI Benchmark

The Healthcare Workload Removal Test

State of Healthcare Supply Chain Management Technology 2026

AI, clinical technology and workforce

Research examines adoption, documentation demands and the practical changes required to translate technology into operational value. Featured titles include:

State of Healthcare Machine Learning 2026-2027 Outlook

Healthcare Autonomy: The Next AI Category

The Nurse Documentation and AI Readiness Gap

The Work That Did Not Disappear: The Black Book Clinician Reality Index 2026

Cybersecurity and clinical resilience

Research addresses organizational readiness alongside the clinical consequences of technology disruption. Featured titles include:

US Hospital Cyber Resilience 2026

Hospital AI Cybersecurity Readiness Q3 2026

Europe Hospital Cyber Exposure & Clinical Continuity Index 2026

Cyber-Downtime Readiness at the Bedside

Payers, health plans and interoperability

Research explores administrative modernization, information exchange and the effects of payer processes on care delivery. Featured titles include:

State of Medicaid Enterprise Technology 2026-2028

Prior Authorization and Interoperability Readiness Benchmark

The Medicaid-to-Medicare Transition Tech Stack

Payer Friction at the Bedside

Investors, private equity and corporate development

Research provides context for evaluating technology markets, business models and expansion opportunities. Featured titles include:

The Product Stack and the Capital Stack Are Converging

Healthcare IT Capital Signals 2026

Global EHR and Health IT Growth Markets 2026-2030: 13 Next-Wave Countries

Europe and connected healthcare markets

Research examines digital infrastructure, clinical data use and country-specific modernization priorities. Featured titles include:

The Data-Ready Hospital: Europe's EHR Vendors Face the Data Valorisation Test

Ireland Digital Health Competitive Intelligence Report: Outlook 2026-2027

United Kingdom State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Healthcare 2026

Asia-Pacific and global healthcare markets

Research helps stakeholders compare adoption priorities and implementation conditions across distinct healthcare environments. Featured titles include:

Australia and New Zealand Healthcare IT 2027 Provider Market Outlook

Australian Share-by-Default Readiness 2026

Malaysia Digital Health Competitive Intelligence Report: Outlook 2026-2029

2026 Black Book State of Global Healthcare Technology

South America, Latin America and Spanish-speaking markets

Regional and country studies explore hospital modernization, digital health adoption and local market requirements. Featured titles include:

Spanish-Speaking Latin America State of Digital Healthcare 2026

Brazil Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026

Mexico Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026

Spain State of Acute Care EHR and Digital Health 2026

Additional audiences and specialties

Curated collections also serve physician practices, nursing leaders, rural hospitals, consultants, technology innovators and life sciences stakeholders. Reports may appear in multiple collections where their findings address shared decisions.

Availability and separate vendor research

Complimentary access to the industry research library continues through December 31, 2026. Readers should follow the registration and access instructions for each title.

Note: Vendor-specific assessment and rating publications based on actual user feedback are separate offerings with their own access and licensing terms. Contact research@blackbookresearch.com if you are a vendor or seeking competitive intelligence reports and score cards on vendors heading into the 2027 acquisition and IT replacement cycles for more information.

About Black Book Research: Your next healthcare technology decision deserves a deeper read.

Black Book Research is the independent healthcare technology market research firm committed to transparent methodology, unbiased findings and honest communication of what the data supports. Its evaluations emphasize category-specific performance indicators and actual user experiences, with attention to the sample, scope and context behind each conclusion.

Black Book's research is conducted without vendor interference, influence or research sponsorship. Vendor events, marketing support and commercial relationships do not determine research findings, ratings or recognition. Separately available report licenses confer usage rights, not influence over research outcomes.

Through expanded provider access to research, Black Book helps healthcare leaders evaluate technology's contribution to clinical workflows, operational performance and patient care improvement. Its goal is straightforward: make relevant, clearly explained evidence accessible to the people responsible for healthcare decisions.

Media contact: Research@BlackBookMarketResearch.com https://www.blackbookmarketresearch.com 1.800.863.7590

SOURCE: Black Book Research

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/healthcare-leaders-gain-complimentary-access-to-global-research-for-2-1217576