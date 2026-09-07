Strong first joint initiative at ADLM (Association for Diagnostics Laboratory Medicine) 2026, providing direct access to major international diagnostics players

Significant interest generated in Aliko Scientific's technologies, with discussions expected to progress into further business development activities

Strategic partnership opportunities identified to support the scale-up, U.S. market development and broader international expansion of Aliko Scientific

Regulatory News:

ALIKO Scientific (Ikonisys SA Euronext Growth Paris: ALIKO), an international life sciences Group dedicated to integrated oncology diagnostics, announces the successful launch of its collaboration with Partner International Inc., aimed at accelerating the Group's development, notably in the United States, on the occasion of the ADLM 2026 exhibition in Anaheim, California.

Francesco Trisolini, CEO of Aliko Scientific, said: "We are extremely satisfied with the way this collaboration has started. Within a very short period following the signing of the agreement, Partner International was able to organize a high-quality and very intensive agenda at ADLM, giving us direct access to some of the most relevant players in the industry. The level of interest we encountered confirms both the potential of our technologies and the strategic importance of the U.S. market for Aliko Scientific."

Joanne Ball, CEO of Partner International, added: "Aliko Scientific has assembled a highly differentiated portfolio spanning cytology, automated FISH analysis, advanced imaging and AI-enabled diagnostics. We believe there are significant opportunities to expand the adoption of these technologies internationally, both through distribution and through broader strategic relationships with established diagnostics and laboratory companies. We look forward to supporting Aliko Scientific in identifying and advancing these opportunities globally

Under the agreement, Partner International supports Aliko Scientific in the development of the U.S. market, with a particular focus on identifying and approaching new customers, distributors, commercial partners and potential strategic opportunities in the life sciences and diagnostics sector. ADLM is one of the world's leading events for laboratory medicine and diagnostics and brought together more than 700 exhibitors across a broad range of diagnostic and laboratory technologies.

More broadly, Partner International will work alongside Aliko Scientific to expand the Group's global commercial footprint, with activities focused on:

Identifying and securing qualified distributors across priority international markets;

Developing strategic partnerships with leading diagnostics, pathology and laboratory companies;

Exploring technology integration and complementary product opportunities;

Expanding relationships with laboratory networks, healthcare organizations and other commercial partners; and

Supporting the progression of opportunities from initial engagement through negotiation and agreement.

The first joint initiative proved highly successful confirming strong interest in Aliko Scientific's technologies and commercial proposition, with several discussions expected to progress into further business development activities in the coming months.

Importantly, these engaging talks with high-ranking interlocutors within large organizations of the diagnostics and life sciences industry highlighted the potential for strategic partnerships that could significantly support the scale-up and market penetration of Aliko Scientific's technologies.

The United States represents the world's largest healthcare and diagnostics market in terms of scale, volumes and commercial potential and remains a priority in Aliko Scientific's international development strategy.

The initiative is part of Aliko Scientific's broader strategy to strengthen its international commercial footprint, with a particular focus on high-potential markets for cytology, FISH, automated imaging and precision oncology diagnostics.

In addition, Aliko Scientific continues to execute a strategy focused on creating a global center of excellence in oncology diagnostics. Through Ikonisys, the Group provides automated molecular cancer diagnostics combining high-precision microscopy, FISH analysis and artificial intelligence, while Hospitex International brings expertise in precision cytology and standardized sample preparation.

The combination provides Aliko Scientific with an increasingly integrated portfolio capable of supporting laboratories across multiple stages of the diagnostic workflow.

Following the strong commercial interest generated at ADLM 2026, the engagement of Partner International represents another step in Aliko Scientific's strategy to accelerate international market penetration, establish new distribution channels and develop strategic relationships capable of expanding the global reach of the Group's technologies.

About ALIKO SCIENTIFIC (Ikonisys SA)

Headquartered in Paris, ALIKO SCIENTIFIC is the parent company of an international ecosystem of businesses dedicated to advancing oncology diagnostics. Listed on Euronext Growth Paris under the ticker ALIKO, the company coordinates industrial, financial and research activities through its subsidiaries: Ikonisys Inc. (USA) and Hospitex International (Italy). ALIKO SCIENTIFIC's mission is to innovate cancer diagnosis by uniting cutting-edge technologies, resources, and strategic investments to create a global center of excellence in oncology.

For more information, visit: www.alikoscientific.com

About IKONISYS

Ikonisys is a global leader in automated diagnostics, specializing in fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH) and circulating tumor cell (CTC) detection. Leveraging advanced artificial intelligence (AI) and a fully automated microscopy platform, Ikonisys provides unmatched precision, scalability, and efficiency in cancer diagnostics and treatment monitoring. Recognized as pioneer in automation for rare cell detection, Ikonisys is at the forefront of personalized medicine, empowering clinicians to deliver targeted therapies and improve patient outcomes.

For more information, visit: www.ikonisys.com

About PARTNER INTERNATIONAL

Partner International is a global life sciences business development organization supporting pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical technology and diagnostics companies in the identification and execution of strategic transactions and commercial partnerships.With more than 25 years of experience and a proprietary global network of more than 45,000 senior industry executives and decision-makers, Partner International supports clients across partnering, licensing, distribution, strategic alliances, M&A and other business development initiatives.Partner International operates internationally across North America, Europe and Asia, providing clients with senior-level business development resources and structured, targeted access to potential partners worldwide.

For more information, visit: partner-intl.com

About HOSPITEX

Hospitex, based in Florence, Italy, is a global leader in cytology innovation. The company conducts in-house research, development, and production, thus ensuring the highest standards of quality. Hospitex offers the world's most advanced Liquid-Based Cytology (LBC) technology, capable of processing any cytological sample with unmatched precision. Hospitex is uniquely positioned as the only company fully prepared for seamless digital integration, paving the way for a transformative future in cytology diagnostics.

For more information, visit: www.hospitex.com

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements about the Company's prospects and development. These statements are sometimes identified by the use of the future tense, the conditional tense and forward-looking words such as "believe", "aim to", "expect", "intend", "estimate", "believe", "should", "could", "would" or "will" or, where appropriate, the negative of these terms or any other similar variants or expressions. This information is not historical data and should not be construed as a guarantee that the facts and data set forth will occur. This information is based on data, assumptions and estimates considered reasonable by the Company. It is subject to change or modification due to uncertainties relating to the economic, financial, competitive and regulatory environment. This information contains data relating to the Company's intentions, estimates and objectives concerning, in particular, the market, strategy, growth, results, financial situation and cash flow of the Company. The forward-looking information contained in this press release is made only as of the date of this press release. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information contained in this press release, except as required by applicable law or regulation. The Company operates in a competitive and rapidly changing environment and therefore cannot anticipate all of the risks, uncertainties or other factors that may affect its business, their potential impact on its business or the extent to which the materialization of any one risk or combination of risks could cause results to differ materially from those expressed in any forward-looking information, it being recalled that none of this forward-looking information constitutes a guarantee of actual results.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260907375555/en/

Contacts:

Ikonisys

Alessandro Mauri

CFO

investors@ikonisys.com

NewCap

Louis-Victor Delouvrier/Alexandre Massias

Investor Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 94

NewCap

Nicolas Mérigeau

Media Relations

Ikonisys@newcap.eu

Tel.: +33 (0)1 44 71 94 98