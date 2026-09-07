Frost & Sullivan Appoints Janesh Janardhanan as Global Partner and Head of Subscriptions

Janardhanan to lead the strategic direction, commercial growth and global expansion of Frost & Sullivan's analytics, subscription and Growth Generator platforms

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan, the global analytics and growth advisory firm, today announced the appointment of Janesh Janardhanan as Global Partner and Head of its Subscriptions business. In this role, Janardhanan assumes P&L leadership of the company's global subscription portfolio, encompassing its analytics business, its subscriptions platform, and its Growth Generator data platform.

The appointment reflects Frost & Sullivan's continued investment in its recurring-revenue subscription offerings, which provide clients worldwide with continuous access to intelligence, growth opportunity analytics, and decision-support tools. Janardhanan will be responsible for driving the strategic direction, commercial performance, and global expansion of these platforms.

"I am honored to take on the leadership of Frost & Sullivan's Subscriptions business at such a pivotal moment," said Janesh Janardhanan, Global Partner and Head of Subscriptions, Frost & Sullivan. "Our analytics, data, and Growth Generator platforms sit at the heart of how clients identify and act on their next opportunities for growth. My focus will be on deepening the value we deliver, scaling our platforms globally, and ensuring our subscribers stay ahead of the transformations reshaping their industries."

Janardhanan brings extensive experience in commercial leadership, analytics, and growth strategy to the role. He is a graduate of Harvard Business School (GMP) and holds an MBA and a Bachelor of Engineering from the National University of Singapore.

Under his leadership, Frost & Sullivan's Subscriptions business will continue to expand its coverage, enrich its content and data assets, and strengthen the technology platforms that power insight and growth for organizations across the globe.

About Frost & Sullivan

For more than six decades, Frost & Sullivan has helped clients accelerate growth and achieve best-in-class positions in growth, innovation, and leadership. The company's Growth Pipeline as a Service provides corporate leadership teams and their growth strategy partners with continuous research, insight, and analytics that drive transformational growth strategies. For more information, visit www.frost.com.

Your Transformational Growth Journey Starts Here: Schedule Your Growth Pipeline Dialog with the Frost & Sullivan team.

Media Contact:

Kristina Menzefricke

Marketing & Communications

Global Customer Experience, Frost & Sullivan

kristina.menzefricke@frost.com

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/frost--sullivan-appoints-janesh-janardhanan-as-global-partner-and-head-of-subscriptions-302871464.html