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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
07.09.2026 18:58 Uhr
148 Leser
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Arbrest: ARBREST Introduces Award-Winning COVE at IFA 2026, Built Around Women's Body proportions, Sitting Postures and Needs

COVE rethinks ergonomic fit and movement around women's body proportions and real working postures

BERLIN, Sept. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- ARBREST made its global debut on September 4 at IFA Berlin 2026 with its first product, COVE, a Best in Design winner at the IFA Innovation Awards 2026. The ARBREST COVE dynamic ergonomic chair for women is on display in Hall 2.2, Booth 141.

COVE at IFA 2026

COVE at IFA 2026

COVE began with a recognition: women's body proportions and everyday seating needs differ from men's. Over the past eight months, ARBREST studied women's physical characteristics, sitting habits and working postures. Rather than simply scaling down an existing office chair, the team used these observations to define COVE's dimensions, support positions and movement system.

The design considers how women sit and move throughout the day, from leaning forward to sitting upright, turning, shifting and reclining.

During the award presentation, the presenter highlighted COVE's specific design for women's body proportions and skeletal frame, while also praising its appearance.

Fit and Support That Follow the Body

Four core features translate this approach into the chair's design:

7-Point Fit Calibration: Calibrates key relationships between the body and chair around women's proportions, rather than uniformly reducing the chair's size.

12-Zone Dynamic Backrest: Flexible support zones respond as users turn, shift and change posture.

16° Forward-Tilt Support and 3 recline position: Coordinated seat and backrest movement helps maintain lower-back contact and support during forward-focused work.

5-Point-Synchronized Support: Multiple support areas respond together as the user moves between positions.

The purpose of these dynamic features is continuous support as the body moves. An additional stretch function offers another way to change posture without leaving the chair.

What's Next for COVE

ARBREST expects to launch crowdfunding later in 2026, with pricing, availability and delivery details to follow. The exhibited product is a pre-production model; final specifications may change before launch.

About ARBREST

ARBREST is a new smart lifestyle technology brand addressing underserved needs in everyday work and life through design and intelligent technology. COVE is ARBREST's first product and its first step toward a broader range of smart lifestyle products.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/463f1fc9-b576-4432-a6b6-748bba120763



Contact: ARBREST Cai Liu cai.liu@arbrest.com

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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