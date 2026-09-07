Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Snack Bars Market Size to Reach $32.66 Billion by 2031 as Protein Reformulation Accelerates - Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the global snack bars market size is projected to grow from $21.94 billion in 2026 to $32.66 billion by 2031, registering a CAGR of 8.28% during the forecast period (2026-2031). Growth is being supported by rising demand for convenient, portable nutrition products that fit into commuting, school, and fitness routines. At the same time, tightening standards around health claims and changing consumer expectations are pushing manufacturers toward lower-sugar and higher-protein formulations. Strategic consolidation is also reshaping the category, while supply pressures affecting pea, whey, and rice protein isolates are increasing the importance of sourcing strategies and formulation flexibility.

Snack Bars Market Key Growth Factors

Convenience and Portable Nutrition Expand Consumption Occasions

Snack bars are increasingly positioned as practical nutrition formats for consumers managing busy lifestyles. Their portability allows brands to address multiple consumption occasions, including commuting, school routines, between-meal snacking, and pre- or post-workout use. This flexibility is helping snack bars compete with traditional packaged snacks while broadening their relevance across demographic groups.

The shift toward portable formats is also encouraging manufacturers to diversify product portfolios across cereal and granola bars, protein and energy bars, and fruit and nut or seed bars. As consumers increasingly combine convenience with nutritional expectations, brands are using format and formulation innovation to capture more frequent consumption.

Health-Claim Standards Drive Reformulation Toward Higher-Value Products

Regulatory changes are accelerating reformulation across the snack bars industry. Tighter standards surrounding the use of health claims, alongside growing consumer scrutiny of sugar content and nutritional composition, are encouraging manufacturers to reduce sugar and increase protein content.

This shift is creating opportunities for premium formulations designed to combine convenience with specific nutritional benefits. Higher-protein products are particularly relevant as consumers increasingly seek snacks that align with fitness and wellness routines. However, rising costs and supply pressures for key protein isolates are forcing manufacturers to balance nutritional ambitions with margin management.

Protein Supply Pressures Reshape Procurement Strategies

The growing use of pea, whey, and rice protein isolates is creating a supply-side challenge for snack bar manufacturers. Higher demand for protein-rich formulations is increasing exposure to raw material availability and input-cost fluctuations, placing pressure on gross margins.

Manufacturers are responding by negotiating longer-term supply agreements and diversifying protein sources to reduce dependence on individual inputs. This procurement shift is becoming an increasingly important competitive factor as companies seek to maintain consistent product quality and protect margins while expanding protein-focused portfolios.

"As global food safety mandates and functional beverage demand reshape pH control requirements, our structural analysis maps shifting demand across synthetic and bio-based sourcing. Built on direct supply-chain auditing and objective volume tracking, this report equips commercial leaders with a verified, defensible foundation for strategic procurement and investment," says Bhavesh-Narasinha Varute, Senior Research Manager.

Snack Bars Market Recent Industry Developments

April 2026 - ITC Limited finalized its acquisition of control over SproutLife Foods (YogaBar), strengthening its position in energy and protein bars and adding scale behind a digital-first brand.

March 2026 - Ferrero agreed to acquire Brazil-based Bold Snacks, a premium protein snack company with a growing portfolio of protein bars, marking Ferrero's entry into the better-for-you segment in South America.

Snack Bars Market Segment Insights

By Product Type

Cereal and Granola Bars

Protein/Energy Bar

Fruit and Nut/Seed Bar

By Nature

Conventional

Organic

By Packaging Format

Single-Serve

Multipack

By Distribution Channel

Supermarkets and Hypermarkets

Convenience Stores

Online Retail

Specialty Stores

Other Distribution Channels

Snack Bars Market Regional Insights

North America remains a significant market for snack bars, supported by established snacking habits, strong demand for portable nutrition, and continued innovation in protein and wellness-oriented products. Regulatory developments are also influencing product formulation as manufacturers reassess nutritional profiles and health claims.

Europe remains an important market for premium and health-focused snack bars, with manufacturers responding to consumer demand for lower-sugar and nutritionally differentiated products. Regulatory and labeling requirements continue to influence how brands position products and develop new formulations.

Asia-Pacific represents a strong long-term growth opportunity as urbanization, rising disposable incomes, and changing lifestyles increase demand for convenient packaged nutrition. Expanding modern retail and e-commerce channels are improving access to snack bar products across emerging consumer markets.

Discover the latest trends, growth opportunities, and competitive developments in the Snack Bars Market: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/global-snack-bars-market?utm_source=prnewswire

Competitive Landscape

The snack bars market is increasingly competitive as established food companies expand their portfolios into higher-growth snack and nutrition categories. Competitive strategies are centered on product innovation, protein positioning, healthier formulations, brand development, and broader distribution.

Industry consolidation is also becoming more significant as major food manufacturers use acquisitions to strengthen their exposure to faster-growing snacking categories. At the same time, supply chain management is becoming a key differentiator as manufacturers navigate protein ingredient costs and availability. Companies capable of securing reliable inputs while maintaining attractive nutritional and sensory characteristics are positioned to strengthen their market presence.

Key Companies in the Snack Bars Market

General Mills Inc.

Kellogg Company

Mars Incorporated

Mondelez International Inc.

Nestlé SA

Explore More Industry Research by Mordor Intelligence

Snack Foods Market: The global snack foods market size is estimated at USD 292.01 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 358.58 billion by 2031, growing at a 4.2% CAGR from its 2025 valuation of USD 280.24 billion. Category demand is driven by shifting eating patterns, where round-the-clock snacking occasions increasingly substitute for structured meals, supported by rapid quick-commerce fulfillment infrastructure. To comply with tightening HFSS marketing restrictions and extended producer responsibility (EPR) mandates, CPG manufacturers are directing capital into clean-label reformulations and recyclable barrier packaging.

Dairy Snack Market Size: The global dairy snack market is estimated to expand from USD 266.70 billion in 2026 to USD 346.24 billion by 2031, registering a 5.37% CAGR from its 2025 base of USD 253.11 billion. Market expansion reflects a bifurcation between volume-dominant cheese snacks and high-growth yogurt formats, propelled by protein-conscious consumers and demand for probiotic fortification. While cartons and tetra-packs command core throughput, dairy processors are scaling flexible resealable pouches and direct-to-consumer delivery models to capture affluent urban shoppers trading up to organic and artisanal SKUs.

Fruit Snacks Market Share: The global fruit snack market is estimated at USD 22.02 billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 32.50 billion by 2030, advancing at an 8.10% CAGR. Robust growth is propelled by consumer migration toward whole-food, functional nutrition and certified organic label claims that offer cleaner alternatives to conventional confectionery. While North America represents the largest regional market, Asia-Pacific is accelerating rapidly due to urbanization and food labeling reforms, encouraging manufacturers to introduce innovative fruit chips, bars, and pouch formats.

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