Sydney, Australia--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2026) - Hotcoin has officially launched its TradFi offering, expanding its platform beyond crypto assets to include tokenized U.S. stocks and stock-related perpetual contracts.





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The new offering allows users to access eligible U.S. equity-linked products using USDT and other supported stablecoins, with trading available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. The launch is designed to bring crypto and traditional financial market exposure into a single account and trading environment.

For crypto market participants, accessing U.S. stocks, technology equities, and broad market indexes can involve several operational hurdles, including separate account opening, currency conversion, time zone differences, and cross-border fund transfers. Hotcoin TradFi is intended to reduce some of these frictions by providing access through the same platform users already use for crypto trading.

Expanding Access to Traditional Markets

Traditional brokerage platforms generally operate within fixed market hours and may require separate onboarding, funding, and currency-conversion processes. Hotcoin TradFi brings tokenized securities and stock-related perpetual contracts into a crypto-native trading environment, offering users a more familiar workflow.

Key features include:

24/7 trading: Users can trade supported products outside standard U.S. market hours, allowing positions to be opened or closed based on market conditions at any time.

Stablecoin settlement: Supported products can be settled using 1:1 USD-backed stablecoins, including USDT issued by Tether, USDC backed by CRCL and other supported stablecoins, reducing the need for FX conversion and cross-border fund transfers.

Single-account access: Users can access TradFi products through an existing Hotcoin account without opening a separate overseas brokerage account.

Unified asset management: Crypto assets and TradFi positions can be managed within the same platform, providing users with a consolidated view of their holdings and trading activity.

The offering is aimed at reducing operational barriers for crypto users seeking exposure to U.S. equity markets and other traditional financial assets.

Current TradFi Offering

Hotcoin TradFi currently supports multiple groups of tokenized securities, as well as stock-related perpetual contracts.

The available products provide exposure to a range of sectors, including technology, artificial intelligence, semiconductors, healthcare, and gaming. Through these products, users can gain exposure to the price performance of traditional assets through trading workflows similar to those commonly used in crypto markets.

The service is designed for users who already hold stablecoins and are interested in accessing U.S. stock-linked products, as well as those seeking to manage crypto and traditional-market exposure within a single account. By combining these markets within one trading environment, Hotcoin is looking to broaden the circle of market participants able to access traditional asset exposure.

It may also appeal to market participants who prefer 24-hour trading availability rather than being limited to standard exchange trading sessions.

Bringing Crypto and TradFi Into One Platform

The launch of Hotcoin TradFi represents an expansion of the crypto trading experience into traditional financial market products.

Rather than replacing traditional brokerage services, the offering is intended to provide users familiar with crypto markets with an additional way to access traditional asset exposure through a stablecoin-based trading environment.

For stablecoin holders seeking access to U.S. stocks and related sectors, Hotcoin TradFi provides a familiar crypto-style trading workflow while reducing some of the operational steps typically associated with accessing overseas markets.

With the launch, Hotcoin is moving toward a unified model in which crypto and traditional financial market products can be accessed through one account and one platform.

Risk Information

Tokenized stocks and perpetual contracts are not the same as directly holding the underlying shares. Their product structures, rights, settlement mechanisms, and risk characteristics may differ from traditional spot equities.

Perpetual contracts may also involve leverage and carry additional market, liquidation, and counterparty risks. Users should understand the relevant product terms and apply appropriate position and risk management before trading.

THIS RELEASE IS FOR INFORMATIONAL PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE FINANCIAL ADVICE. ANY MENTION IN THIS RELEASE OF DIGITAL ASSET, SECURITY, COIN OR RELATED MARKET SHOULD NOT BE CONSIDERED A RECOMMENDATION TO BUY, SELL OR HOLD ANY ASSET.

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