Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 36, 2026. The current share buyback program has been finalized

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 31 August 2026 and 4 September 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 707,203 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 4,368,899 shares, for an amount of SEK 1,448,620,146.93, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.
The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which ran between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.
EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:
Date:
Aggregated volume (number of shares):
Weighted average share price per day (SEK):
Aggregated transaction value (SEK):
31 August 2026
142,000
336.4061
47,769,666.20
1 September 2026
142,000
322.2911
45,765,336.20
2 September 2026
142,000
316.1294
44,890,374.80
3 September 2026
142,000
323.0104
45,867,476.80
4 September 2026
139,203
322.4232
44,882,276.71
Total accumulated over week 36
707,203
324.0585
229,175,130.71
Total accumulated during the repurchase program
4,368,899
331.5756
1,448,620,146.93
All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.
Following the above acquisitions and as of 4 September 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.
Ordinary shares
Total
Number of issued shares1
1,306,963,746
1,306,963,746
Number of shares owned by EQT AB2
61,033,664
61,033,664
Number of outstanding shares
1,245,930,082
1,245,930,082
1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings
A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.
Contact
Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334
This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-36--2026--the-current-share-buyback-program-has-been-fin,c4392881
The following files are available for download:
https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4392881/4255531.pdf
EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release W36 2026
https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4392881/a9448a65e5eee6b9.pdf
EQT Transactions 20260831 to 20260904
https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3562758
EQT
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