Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 36, 2026. The current share buyback program has been finalized

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 31 August 2026 and 4 September 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 707,203 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 4,368,899 shares, for an amount of SEK 1,448,620,146.93, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which ran between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date: Aggregated volume (number of shares): Weighted average share price per day (SEK): Aggregated transaction value (SEK): 31 August 2026 142,000 336.4061 47,769,666.20 1 September 2026 142,000 322.2911 45,765,336.20 2 September 2026 142,000 316.1294 44,890,374.80 3 September 2026 142,000 323.0104 45,867,476.80 4 September 2026 139,203 322.4232 44,882,276.71 Total accumulated over week 36 707,203 324.0585 229,175,130.71 Total accumulated during the repurchase program 4,368,899 331.5756 1,448,620,146.93

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 4 September 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.



Ordinary shares Total Number of issued shares1 1,306,963,746 1,306,963,746 Number of shares owned by EQT AB2 61,033,664 61,033,664 Number of outstanding shares 1,245,930,082 1,245,930,082

1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB

2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15

EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-36--2026--the-current-share-buyback-program-has-been-fin,c4392881

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4392881/4255531.pdf EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release W36 2026 https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4392881/a9448a65e5eee6b9.pdf EQT Transactions 20260831 to 20260904 https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3562758 EQT

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