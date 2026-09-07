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WKN: A2PQ7G | ISIN: SE0012853455 | Ticker-Symbol: 6EQ
Tradegate
07.09.26 | 19:42
28,030 Euro
-2,47 % -0,710
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Europa 600
Schweden 30
1-Jahres-Chart
EQT AB Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
EQT AB 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,90028,12021:27
28,00028,02020:26
PR Newswire
07.09.2026 20:42 Uhr
171 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
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Repurchases of shares by EQT AB during week 36, 2026. The current share buyback program has been finalized

STOCKHOLM, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Between 31 August 2026 and 4 September 2026 EQT AB (LEI code 213800U7P9GOIRKCTB34) ("EQT") has repurchased in total 707,203 own ordinary shares (ISIN: SE0012853455). In total, 4,368,899 shares, for an amount of SEK 1,448,620,146.93, have been repurchased and as a result, the current program has been finalized.

The repurchases form part of the repurchase program of a maximum of 4,368,899 own ordinary shares for a total maximum amount of SEK 2,500,000,000 that EQT announced on 12 May 2026. The repurchase program, which ran between 20 July 2026 and 4 September 2026, was carried out in accordance with the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 and the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052.

EQT ordinary shares have been repurchased as follows:

Date:

Aggregated volume (number of shares):

Weighted average share price per day (SEK):

Aggregated transaction value (SEK):

31 August 2026

142,000

336.4061

47,769,666.20

1 September 2026

142,000

322.2911

45,765,336.20

2 September 2026

142,000

316.1294

44,890,374.80

3 September 2026

142,000

323.0104

45,867,476.80

4 September 2026

139,203

322.4232

44,882,276.71

Total accumulated over week 36

707,203

324.0585

229,175,130.71

Total accumulated during the repurchase program

4,368,899

331.5756

1,448,620,146.93

All acquisitions have been carried out on Nasdaq Stockholm by Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB on behalf of EQT.

Following the above acquisitions and as of 4 September 2026, the number of shares in EQT, including EQT's holding of own shares is set out in the table below.


Ordinary shares

Total

Number of issued shares1

1,306,963,746

1,306,963,746

Number of shares owned by EQT AB2

61,033,664

61,033,664

Number of outstanding shares

1,245,930,082

1,245,930,082

1 Total number of shares in EQT AB, i.e. including the number of shares owned by EQT AB
2 EQT AB shares owned by EQT AB are not entitled to dividends or carry votes at shareholders' meetings

A full breakdown of the transactions is attached to this announcement.

Contact

Olof Svensson, Head of Shareholder Relations, +46 72 989 09 15
EQT Press Office, press@eqtpartners.com, +46 8 506 55 334

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/eqt/r/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-36--2026--the-current-share-buyback-program-has-been-fin,c4392881

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/87/4392881/4255531.pdf

EQT - Repurchases of shares - Weekly press release W36 2026

https://mb.cision.com/Public/87/4392881/a9448a65e5eee6b9.pdf

EQT Transactions 20260831 to 20260904

https://news.cision.com/eqt/i/eqt,c3562758

EQT

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/repurchases-of-shares-by-eqt-ab-during-week-36-2026-the-current-share-buyback-program-has-been-finalized-302871565.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
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