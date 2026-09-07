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PR Newswire
07.09.2026 21:24 Uhr
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Jassper Shipping to Invest US$50M, Puts India at Center of Global Push

HYDERABAD, India and DUBAI, UAE and NEW YORK, Sept. 7, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Jassper Shipping, a project logistics and specialised cargo solutions company, today announced a growth capital programme of up to US$50 million, subject to prevailing market conditions, requisite regulatory approvals and internal corporate authorizations, to be deployed over the next three years.

The intended capital infusion aligns to India's infrastructure, manufacturing and energy expansion, while integrating industrial supply chain capabilities across India, the Gulf, Southeast Asia, Africa, the Red Sea and the Far East.

Under Phase 1, Jassper Shipping intends to deploy US$10 million to its B2B project logistics business. That money is earmarked for sectors the company already serves: power, steel, petrochemicals, heavy engineering, manufacturing and large infrastructure.

McKinsey & Company puts the global project logistics market at over US$400 billion by 2030, driven by infrastructure builds, energy transition spending and trade route restructuring. The World Economic Forum notes this restructuring is pushing capital toward emerging-market corridors, with India, the Gulf and Southeast Asia as priority destinations.

India's major ports handled 915.17 million tonnes of cargo in FY 2025-26, up 7.06% year-on-year, per the Ministry of Ports, Shipping and Waterways. That tracks with what Jassper sees across its own corridors, where industrial activity, energy projects and infrastructure builds push up demand for specialised cargo handling, port connectivity and inland transport.

"India is in the middle of a multi-year investment cycle across infrastructure and industry, and that is opening up real opportunities for specialised logistics players. Our US$50 million programme is about building the scale and execution strength to participate in that - and to do it from India, radiating outward to the Gulf and our other international corridors," said Pushpank Kaushik, CEO & Head of Business Development (Subcontinent, Middle East & Southeast Asia), Jassper Shipping.

About Jassper Shipping

Founded in 1993, Jassper Shipping is an international shipping and logistics company providing project logistics, breakbulk logistics, bulk logistics, ship chartering and industrial supply chain solutions. The company has operations and network coverage across SEA, Africa, Arabian Gulf, Red Sea and Far East Asia, among others.

Over the years, Jassper Shipping has expanded into allied businesses including Jassper Fuels and integrated EVs into its distribution logistics, enabling integrated supply chain solutions.

Website: www.jasspershipping.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/jassper-shipping-to-invest-us50m-puts-india-at-center-of-global-push-302871585.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.