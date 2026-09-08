New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 7, 2026) - The Academy of Intentional Magic (AIM), a new creative learning platform, today announced its launch, building on the nearly twenty-year legacy of the Poetry Barn and expanding into a broader commons for artists, writers, teachers, and creatives.

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Key Takeaways:

The Academy of Intentional Magic (AIM) launches as an expanded creative learning platform building on the Poetry Barn's nearly twenty-year legacy to serve artists across disciplines.

AIM provides a comprehensive ecosystem spanning eight interconnected areas, including an online community, education programs, mentoring, publishing, a 4,000-volume poetry library, retreats, and outreach partnerships with high schools.

AIM opens its fall programming with 'Sky Writing: Write Your Own Horoscope,' a workshop led by somatic astrologer Cory Nakasue on September 8, 15, 22, and 29 from 6-8 p.m. ET, and invites artists to share works-in-progress in Murmurations for Labor Day.

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About the Academy of Intentional Magic

The Academy of Intentional Magic (AIM) is a commons for creative practice, celebrating art, imagination, and mystery. Growing out of nearly twenty years of Poetry Barn workshops, readings, and retreats - including its pioneering online MFA-quality poetry workshops launched in 2007 - AIM has grown into a full ecosystem of community, education, mentorship, publishing, and outreach for artists across disciplines.

Source: Newsworthy.ai

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/313295