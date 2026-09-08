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GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 04:10 Uhr
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Dorsett Hospitality International: Dorsett - Your Rewards Introduces "Perfect 10": Every Stay Counts, Every Tenth Night Rewards

PLACEHOLDER

HONG KONG, Sept. 08, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dorsett Hospitality International (DHI) is delighted to announce the launch of Perfect 10, a new campaign under its Dorsett - Your Rewards loyalty programme, beginning on 1 October 2026. Built around the idea that every stay brings guests closer to their next reward, Perfect 10 invites members to Stay + Explore + Reward across DHI hotels around the world.

Members can earn a Reward Credit equivalent to the average room rate of their ten eligible room nights collected across participating hotels in Hong Kong China, Mainland China, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, the United Kingdom, and beyond.

From One Destination to the Next

Every stay is an opportunity to discover a new adventure. More than a traditional stay-based reward, Perfect 10 is purposed-built to inspire members to explore new destinations and experience DHI's growing portfolio - turning each eligible stay into another step towards a future getaway.

From catching a major event at Kai Tak Sports Park with Dorsett Kai Tak, to unwinding by the beach at Dorsett Gold Coast, or discovering the heritage and character of London at Dorsett Canary Wharf London, Perfect 10 gives members more reasons to keep exploring.

"The journey begins from the moment you check in," said Ms. Anita Chan, Senior Vice President of Global Brand Marketing at Dorsett Hospitality International. "Perfect 10 is designed to celebrate loyalty in a way that is simple, meaningful and flexible. Every stay brings members closer to something worth looking forward to."

Perfect Timing for Perfect 10

Perfect 10 officially launches on 1 October 2026. Membership to Dorsett - Your Rewards is free, allowing guests to start earning Reward Credits on eligible stays and work towards the reward from their very first stay.

Guests are invited to discover a series of Perfect 10 exclusive offers, local experiences and festive activations created to celebrate the launch.

For full programme details and applicable terms and conditions, visit www.dorsett-yourrewards.com/perfect10

Ms. Jiahui Lim, Director of Loyalty Marketing
jiahui.lim@dorsett.com

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/caefd1fc-03ef-43b4-9948-cad0f90ee856


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
KI braucht Strom
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