HKC, KOORUI and ANTGAMER Earn Five Honors for Display Innovation at IFA 2026





*Two brand awards and three product honors highlight advances in immersive displays and esports performance



BERLIN, Sept. 07, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HKC, KOORUI and ANTGAMER received five honors across two awards programs during IFA 2026, recognizing advances in display technology and product innovation.



At the 2026 Global Product Technology Innovation Awards, HKC received the Advanced Display Technology Brand Award, while KOORUI received the Innovative Monitor Brand Award.



Separately, the HKC Shield C83U60, ANTGAMER ANT275PQ Ultra and ANTGAMER ANT25ASF were named Honorees in the Best in Computing & Gaming category of the official IFA Innovation Awards 2026.



According to HKC, the Shield C83U60 is the world's first 83.4-inch 12K ultrawide curved monitor. Its expansive, curved screen is designed for professional content creation, immersive entertainment and multi-window productivity.



ANTGAMER describes its 27-inch ANT275PQ Ultra as the world's first dual-mode 1080Hz HMO gaming monitor. Featuring high-mobility oxide technology, it supports QHD at 540Hz and HD at 1080Hz, with a 1ms gray-to-gray response time.



The 24.1-inch ANT25ASF delivers FHD at 1000Hz and a 0.8ms gray-to-gray response time for competitive first-person shooter (FPS) gaming. ANTGAMER describes it as the world's first native 1000Hz Fast TN gaming monitor. It was also selected for a special showcase at IFA.



Since the show opened, the products have attracted media representatives, industry partners and visitors to Booth H22-111 for live demonstrations and technical discussions.



Under the theme "IMMERSIVE VISION, INSTANT RESPONSE," the three brands will continue showcasing their latest display innovations at Messe Berlin through September 8. Visitors are invited to explore the featured products and the brands' broader display lineup at Booth H22-111.



Contacts

HKC: Oversea-sales@hkcdisplay.com

KOORUI: sales@koorui.com

ANTGAMER: sales@antgamer.net



Websites

HKC: hkcglobal.net

KOORUI: koorui.com

ANTGAMER: antgamer.net

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/476ed1ef-9806-4e56-b49d-dd4e4b7aa1f5