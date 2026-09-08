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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 05:48 Uhr
87 Leser
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YR Fitness Signs Exclusive Distribution Agreement With Sobek Sports in Egypt

SHANGHAI, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- YR Fitness, a China-based commercial fitness equipment manufacturer focused on original design, in-house R&D and manufacturing, has signed an exclusive distribution agreement with Sobek Sports for five of its key strength equipment series in Egypt: 61A, 55A, C4, 73 and 82 Series.

The partnership combines YR's product-development and manufacturing capabilities with Sobek Sports' local market experience, project expertise and after-sales support.

Founded in 2012, Sobek Sports is an established fitness equipment distributor in Egypt with more than 300 completed projects. Its services extend beyond equipment sales to project consultation, facility design, delivery, installation and ongoing maintenance.

A Partnership Built Around the Product

Sobek Sports works with multiple international fitness equipment brands and places strong emphasis on equipment biomechanics, user safety and product research.

That product-focused approach closely matches how YR develops its strength equipment.

YR's strength machines are developed around original design, movement paths, resistance, ergonomics and real training experience, with design, R&D and manufacturing handled in-house.

"For us, the right distributor should understand more than how to sell a machine," said George Yang, founder and chief designer of YR Fitness. "They should understand why the product is designed the way it is, what the customer needs, and what happens after the equipment is delivered."

Global Manufacturing, Local Project Support

Under the agreement, Sobek Sports will exclusively distribute YR Fitness' 61A, 55A, C4, 73 and 82 Series in Egypt, while providing local consultation, installation, maintenance and after-sales support.

For YR, this local capability is an important part of building a market over the long term.

The partnership reflects YR's broader international approach: combine original product development and manufacturing with experienced local partners that understand their own markets.

About YR Fitness

Founded in 1997, YR Fitness provides one-stop commercial gym equipment solutions across strength equipment, cardio and accessories for distributors and professional fitness projects worldwide. YR is particularly specialized in original strength-equipment design, supported by in-house R&D and manufacturing, with customers in more than 110 countries.

Website:www.yanrefitness.com

Contact:
YR Fitness
sales@yanrefitness.com
+86 186 2119 7751

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/yr-fitness-signs-exclusive-distribution-agreement-with-sobek-sports-in-egypt-302871867.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
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