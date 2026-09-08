Hikvision: Guanlan AI Applications: Higher Accuracy, Lower Cost, Smarter Interaction

HANGZHOU, China, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- It's over a year since Hikvision launched the Guanlan large-scale AI models. In a very real sense, today's video systems 'understand' what they are looking at. They also know what has already been recorded and, thanks to the natural language innovations, what the user wants. These are the things that let a product fit the scenario it is deployed in - delivering operations that run more safely, at lower cost, and with less manual work.

AI detection and analysis: Alarms you can count on

Perimeter protection

The perimeter is where a wrong detection costs most. Legacy systems are easily triggered by animals, weather, and moving vegetation, burying real threats under manual assessment work.

Guanlan addresses this problem at the edge. DeepinViewX cameras run the model, cutting false alarms by 90% while detecting at twice the range of traditional cameras, with half as many repeated alarms on the same target. Whether using optical cameras for short perimeters, or thermal, radar, and fiber-optic sensing for vast distances, the AI helps reduce the noise.

Scenario-specific analytics

Beyond the perimeter, Guanlan moves past standard object detection to flag high-risk issues in specialized environments. Built for recognized operational risks, these applications typically reduce false alarms by 70% to 90%.

Safety & compliance : Examples include Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) detection on construction sites, fall detection in care homes, and smoking detection in gas stations. In all cases, the system continuously monitors for risky behaviors and triggers instant alerts.

: Examples include Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) detection on construction sites, fall detection in care homes, and smoking detection in gas stations. In all cases, the system continuously monitors for risky behaviors and triggers instant alerts. Operational hazards : Examples include forklift detection in logistics parks, and early fire and smoke detection in mining sites using dual-channel thermal cameras.

: Examples include forklift detection in logistics parks, and early fire and smoke detection in mining sites using dual-channel thermal cameras. Specialized uses: Examples include animal detection for large farms and prohibited item detection at transport hubs - the latter powered by large X-ray and millimeter-wave models.

AI efficiency engine: Doing more with less

Saving storage with intelligent ROI compression

Conventional encoding treats every part of the frame as equally worth keeping. To deliver breakthrough video storage optimization, Guanlan Encoding brings the large vision model into the encoding pipeline. It uses precision Region of Interest (ROI) segmentation to preserve detail on dynamic subjects - people, vehicles, and other key objects - while applying heavier compression to static backgrounds. Storage savings average between 30% and 50%.

Searching video with just a few words

Finding a specific moment in recorded video has often been slow. An operator knows roughly what they are after and has no way to pinpoint it except by scrubbing a timeline.

AcuSeek removes that step. Built on a large multimodal model for natural language video search, it aligns image features with the meaning of a written phrase, so a description becomes a query. Results come back in seconds.

The next frontier: Software as an AI agent

Hikvision's new HIKO AI agent, arriving on the HikCentral Professional platform and Hik-Connect app, changes the interaction entirely. It sits between the system and the user, turning complex configurations into simple conversational commands.

HIKO acts as an AI Assistant that carries out administrative instructions instantly - like setting up visitor access against a plate number or pulling an attendance report just by asking for it. It functions as an AI Guardian, replacing rule configurations with a natural language command (e.g., "Alert me when the passageway is blocked"), tagging each alarm with a written summary, and composing contextual audio warnings from the scene. Finally, as an AI Search engine, it reconstructs a person's complete movement path - across video, door records, and ANPR reads - simply because the operator asked, "Where did the man in the blue shirt go?"

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