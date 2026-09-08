Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to announce the Sigma 85mm F1.2 DG | Art, a large-aperture medium-telephoto lens for full-frame cameras that combines unparalleled rendering power with a compact, lightweight design.

Image caption: Sigma 85mm F1.2 DG | Art

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At 85mm, a focal length widely regarded as ideal for portrait photography, this lens achieves Sigma's brightest-ever F1.2 aperture while also delivering outstanding portability. This lens comes as Sigma's third F1.2 prime lens designed for mirrorless camera systems, rounding out the common trio of wide-angle, standard, and medium-telephoto focal lengths.

With it's super bright aperture and 13 aperture blades, this 85mm is designed to deliver exceptional bokeh and background rendering thanks in part to the image separation granted by the 85mm focal length, making the lens an exceptional option for portraiture. A full range of functions that come standard with Sigma Art lenses, such as an aperture ring, aperture lock switch, and customizable AFL buttons, work to deliver a lens designed to meet the challenges of professional use.

The 85mm F1.2 DG | Art will be available from authorized Sigma dealers in the US beginning October 6, 2026 for a retail price of $1,599 USD.

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount Launch: October 6, 2026

* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

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KEY FEATURES

Uncompromising resolution and beautiful bokeh to make the most of F1.2

Overwhelming mobility that breaks the conventions of an 85mm F1.2

A full range of functions and build quality that meet the demands of professional use

Rounding out the F1.2 lineup across wide-angle, standard, and medium-telephoto focal lengths

Uncompromising resolution and beautiful bokeh to make the most of F1.2

Overwhelming resolving power

In addition to two SLD glass elements, glass with high anomalous dispersion is used to suppress the axial chromatic aberration inherent to large-aperture lenses to the utmost limit. Aspherical lens elements further thoroughly correct spherical aberration and sagittal coma flare. The lens boasts reliably high resolving power from the maximum aperture, fully bringing out the rendering that only F1.2 can offer. It captures every detail of the subject's expression and texture, taking the quality of both photographs and video to a higher level.

Beautiful bokeh that makes the subject stand out

The combination of a large-aperture F1.2 and a medium-telephoto 85mm delivers an extremely shallow depth of field and beautiful, rich bokeh. The adoption of a 13-blade diaphragm maintains a near-circular bokeh even when the aperture is stopped down. Natural bokeh rendering that suppresses color bleeding and double-line bokeh makes the subject stand out impressively, bringing overwhelming three-dimensionality and immersion to portraits and video work.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Flare and ghosting, which reduce image quality, are addressed under all conditions of incident light, based on the most advanced simulation technology. High backlight resistance enables clear and sharp images under any lighting conditions.

Overwhelming mobility that breaks the conventions of an 85mm F1.2

The smallest and lightest in its class for an 85mm F1.2

By effectively arranging aspherical lens elements within the focus groups, the number of lens elements making up the focus unit has been significantly reduced. Despite incorporating a complex floating mechanism, a precise mechanical design pared down to the absolute minimum has achieved the smallest and lightest weight in its class for an 85mm F1.2*1 at 905g*2. It can be used comfortably even during long shoots or in situations that demand mobility, dramatically enhancing agility on set.

As an AF 85mm F1.2 interchangeable lens for full-frame mirrorless cameras. (As of September 2026 by Sigma). The figures are for L-mount.

Fast and quiet autofocusing with dual HLA

The fast and quiet AF driven by the dual HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) delivers reliable tracking performance for both stills and video. Even with the shallow depth of field of the maximum F1.2 aperture, it captures the subject accurately, enabling smooth and precise shooting in any scene.

The pride of a creative tool: the high build quality of the Art line

By constructing the lens from high-precision parts made of lightweight, high-strength materials such as TSC*1, it offers the rigidity and durability of the Art line without compromising portability, along with the build quality to serve as a reliable photographic tool over the long term.

TSC (Thermally Stable Composite) is a type of polycarbonate with a thermal expansion rate similar to that of aluminum. It has a high affinity to metal parts, which contributes to high quality product manufacturing.

A full range of functions and build quality that meet the demands of professional use

Designed to minimize focus breathing

Optimization of the focus group arrangement and aspherical shape significantly suppresses focus breathing. The change in angle of view due to focus shift is minimized, creating a natural-looking focus shift when recording video.

Various shooting assist functions

The lens is equipped with an AFL button in two locations, which can be assigned to a range of functions via the menu on selected cameras. In addition to the aperture ring, the lens is equipped with an aperture ring lock switch*1 and a click switch to turn the click on and off.

If you turn it on in position A, the aperture ring will be locked in position A. If you turn it on in a position other than A, it will be locked in the range from open to minimum aperture, and it will not be possible to turn it to position A.

Dust- and splash-resistant structure1 and water- and oil-repellent coating

In addition to a dust- and splash-resistant structure, the frontmost surface of the lens has a water- and oil-repellent coating applied, so that the lens can be used safely even in harsh outdoor environments.

The product is designed to be dust- and splash-resistant but is not waterproof. When using the lens near water, etc., take care not to allow large amounts of water to splash on it. If water gets inside the lens, it may cause a major malfunction and render the lens unrepairable.

Rounding out the F1.2 lineup across wide-angle, standard, and medium-telephoto focal lengths

Completing the F1.2 prime lens trio

With the arrival of this product, the Sigma F1.2 Art Series is finally complete with three lenses, together with the 35mm F1.2 DG II | Art and the 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art. Outstanding optical performance that delivers high resolving power across the entire focus range from the maximum aperture. Fast, high-precision AF made possible by dual HLA. And a compact, lightweight body that ranks among the best in its class. Backed by the advanced design and manufacturing technology Sigma has cultivated over the years, the overwhelming presence and spatial depth created by these three uncompromising lenses render your work all the more striking.

Sigma 35mm F1.2 II | Art - Further improved optical performance and operability condensed into a compact, lightweight body.

Further improved optical performance and operability condensed into a compact, lightweight body. Sigma 50mm F1.2 DG DN | Art - The ultimate Art F1.2 that transforms everything it captures, and even the shooting experience itself, into something special.

The ultimate Art F1.2 that transforms everything it captures, and even the shooting experience itself, into something special. Sigma 85mm F1.2 DG | Art - Overwhelming rendering power and unprecedented mobility.

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About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine Lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount Sigma fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively, and the Sigma BF camera announced in 2025. These products, along with dozens of award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate Sigma's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings.

For information about Sigma America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and the Sigma America Blog for helpful information about our products, or follow us on social media.

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