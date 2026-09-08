Ronkonkoma, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - September 8, 2026) - Sigma Corporation of America, the US subsidiary of Sigma Corporation (CEO: Kazuto Yamaki. Headquarters: Asao-ku, Kawasaki-shi, Kanagawa, Japan), is pleased to announce the Sigma 20-60mm F2.8-4 DG | Contemporary, a standard zoom lens for full-frame cameras, covering an ultra-wide 20mm to a standard 60mm.

Image Caption: Sigma 20-60mm F2.8-4 DG | Contemporary



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Designed to deliver both a wide-angle perspective and exceptional portability, this lens packs uncompromising sharpness and impressive close-up capabilities into a palm-sized design. Weighing in at only 385g1, the 20-60mm F2.8-4 offers considerable full-frame flexibility without sacrificing lightgathering capabilities and bokeh.

Starting at 20mm, this zoom lens starts at a focal length significantly wider than most other standard zooms; the field of view gained from 20mm, compared to 24mm, is quite substantial on the wide end. This makes for a lens that can capture everything -- from sweeping landscapes to everyday snapshots to portraits -- with ease. The bright F2.8 aperutre on the wide end even allows for nightscape and accessible indoor photography.

An impressive short-focusing distance expands shooting versatility even further, with a minimum focusing distance of 15.8cm at the 28mm mark and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.3 at the 35mm mark. This allows for close-up images that approach half-macro performance, rendering exceptional detail of close-up objects. Even at the 60mm end, the 20-60mm F2.8-4 maintains a magnification rate of 1:2.9 for seemless shooting across the full zoom range.

The 20-60mm F2.8-4 DG | Contemporary will be available from authorized Sigma dealers in the US beginning October 6, 2026 for a retail price of $849 USD.

This figure is for L-mount.

Available mounts: L-Mount, Sony E-mount Launch: October 6, 2026



* Product appearance and specifications are subject to change.

* L-Mount is a registered trademark of Leica Camera AG.

* This product is developed, manufactured and sold based on the specifications of E-mount which was disclosed by Sony Corporation under the license agreement with Sony Corporation.

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KEY FEATURES

Combining a dynamic 20mm perspective with exceptional flexibility

Uncompromising optical performance

Reliability for effortless shooting

Combining a dynamic 20mm perspective with exceptional flexibility

20-60mm: Freedom to compose

From an expansive 20mm ultra-wide to a natural 60mm perspective, this lens delivers a wide range of expression in a versatile zoom. Capture everything from sweeping landscapes to everyday snapshots and

portraits-without changing lenses. With a maximum aperture of F2.8 at 20mm, you can shoot confidently in low light environments such as indoors and nightscapes, while keeping ISO low.

Bringing 20mm into your everday

Weighing just 385g*1, this 3x zoom achieves an incredibly compact design-remarkable for an ultra-wide lens starting at F2.8. Its slim form fits easily into any bag, making it ideal for everything from daily snapshots and travel to hiking and video creation. Experience full-frame rendering performance with unprecedented portability.

This figure is for L-mount.

Uncompromising Optical Performance

Consistent high optical performance across the entire zoom range

While prioritizing improved portability, no compromises have been made in image quality. The optical design-featuring 15 elements in 13 groups, including three aspherical lenses and three SLD glass elements-delivers consistent sharpness throughout the entire zoom range. From everyday scenes to breathtaking travel moments, it renders every detail with striking clarity.

Macro capabilities for versatile expression

Impressive close-up capability expands shooting versatility.With a minimum focusing distance of 15.8 cm at 28mm and a maximum magnification ratio of 1:2.3 at 35mm, this lens delivers richly detailed close-up images approaching half-macro performance.Even at the 60mm telephoto end, it maintains a high magnification of 1:2.9-ensuring a seamless shooting experience across the zoom range, allowing full focus on composition without concern for subject distance.

Designed to minimize flare and ghosting

Flare and ghosting, which reduce image quality, are addressed under all conditions of incident light, based on the most advanced simulation technology. High backlight resistance enables clear and sharp images under any lighting conditions.

Reliability for effortless shooting

Fast and quiet autofocusing with HLA system

A linear motor HLA (High-response Linear Actuator) is employed for the AF actuator, delivering high-speed autofocus with high-precision drive to capture decisive moments. It also offers outstanding tracking performance for fast-moving subjects, even at high frame rates. Engineered for modern hybrid shooting, it ensures seamless performance across stills and video.

Minimal focus breathing

The lens is designed to minimize changes in the angle of view caused by focusing, enabling smooth, natural-looking focus pulls when recording video.

Dust- and splash-resistant structure1 and water- and oil-repellent coating

In addition to a dust- and splash-resistant structure1, the frontmost surface of the lens has a water- and oil-repellent coating applied, allowing photographers to shoot without concern even in harsh outdoor environments.

The product is designed to be dust- and splash-resistant but is not waterproof. When using the lens near water, etc., take care not to allow large amounts of water to splash on it. If water gets inside the lens, it may cause a major malfunction.

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About Sigma Corporation

Craftsmanship. Precision. Dedication. Since 1961, Sigma has been devoted to the pursuit of advancing photographic technology. Unique to the industry, the family-owned business produces its high-quality, award-winning still photo and cinema camera lenses, DSLR and mirrorless cameras, flashes, filters and accessories from its state-of-the-art manufacturing facility located in Aizu, Japan.

In 2012, the company introduced Sigma Global Vision with three distinct lens lines: Art, Contemporary and Sports. Designed for industry camera mount systems including Canon, Fujifilm, Leica, Nikon, Olympus, Panasonic, Sony and Sigma, each lens is handcrafted and tested in Japan to ensure a high-performance, premium product that is purpose-built to last. In 2016, the Sigma Cine Lens lineup was launched, further cementing Sigma as an innovator in imaging engineering.

Forming the landmark L-Mount alliance alongside Leica and Panasonic in 2018, Sigma continues its storied tradition of imaging excellence through groundbreaking innovations such as the native L-mount Sigma fp and fp L full-frame mirrorless digital cameras, announced in July 2019 and March 2021 respectively, and the Sigma BF camera announced in 2025. These products, along with dozens of award-winning Sigma Global Vision lenses available in native L-Mount format, demonstrate Sigma's continued commitment to the creative community through expanded product offerings.

For information about Sigma America, please visit sigmaphoto.com and the Sigma America Blog for helpful information about our products, or follow us on social media.

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Contact:

Michael Dioguardi

sigma.pr@sigmaphoto.com

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