Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Strategic Company Decision
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules
Basel, 8 September 2026 - Sandoz (SIX:SDZ / OTCQX:SDZNY), the global leader in affordable medicines, today hosts its Capital Markets Day for investors and analysts. The event will focus on Bio100, the Sandoz goal to maximise value in its golden decade for biosimilars, a key pillar of its long-term growth strategy:
SPEAKERS
1 LoE: loss of exclusivity.
2 Including the impact of GLP-1.
3 Excluding the impact of GLP-1.
4 Including the impact of GLP-1.
5 Excluding the impact of GLP-1.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2394968
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2394968 08-Sep-2026 CET/CEST