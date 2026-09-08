PT Prodia Diacro Laboratories Receives Frost & Sullivan's 2026 Southeast Asian Contract Research Organization Customer Value Leadership Recognition for Customer-Centric Clinical Research Excellence

Prodia the CRO is recognized for its reliable, integrated clinical research ecosystem, customer-centric delivery model, and commitment to quality, innovation, and long-term sponsor value across Southeast Asia.

SAN ANTONIO, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Frost & Sullivan is pleased to announce that PT Prodia Diacro Laboratories (Prodia the CRO) has received the 2026 Southeast Asian Customer Value Leadership Recognition in the contract research organization (CRO) industry for its outstanding achievements in customer-centric service delivery, integrated clinical research capabilities, and operational excellence. The recognition highlights Prodia the CRO's ability to deliver measurable customer value while strengthening Indonesia's position in Southeast Asia's evolving clinical research landscape.

Frost & Sullivan evaluates companies through a rigorous benchmarking process across two core dimensions: strategy effectiveness and strategy execution. Prodia the CRO excelled in both, demonstrating its ability to align its capabilities with evolving sponsor requirements while executing clinical research programs with quality, consistency, and efficiency.

"Prodia the CRO has distinguished itself by combining deep local regulatory expertise with an integrated clinical research ecosystem and internationally aligned quality practices. Its ability to bring together clinical trial management, laboratory support, site management, regulatory consulting, consumer product clinical assessment and emerging pharmacovigilance capabilities enables sponsors to simplify study execution while maintaining strong standards of quality and compliance," said Unmesh Lal, Vice President at Frost & Sullivan.

Guided by a long-term strategy focused on integrated service delivery, capability expansion, strategic partnerships, and ecosystem development, Prodia the CRO has evolved into a one-stop clinical research partner for pharmaceutical, biotechnology, medical device, nutrition, cosmetics, personal care, and other industries. Its heritage in the Prodia Group, combined with decades of laboratory expertise, provides a strong foundation for supporting increasingly complex clinical development programs in Indonesia and across Southeast Asia.

Innovation remains central to Prodia the CRO's approach. The company brings together regulatory consulting, clinical trial management, site management organization services, central laboratory support, consumer product clinical assessment, and pharmacovigilance capabilities. The integrated model reduces vendor fragmentation, streamlines communication, and enables sponsors to access coordinated support across the clinical research life cycle.

"At Prodia, we see innovation as a commitment to continuously improving how clinical research and relates services are delivered. As the industry landscape becomes increasingly complex and regulatory requirements continue to evolve, we continuously expand our capabilities to provide reliable, compliant, and integrated solutions. Our latest Pharmacovigilance services reflect this commitment, supporting our partners in strengthening safety management and meeting evolving regulatory requirements which further positioning Prodia as a trusted and reliable partner for the pharmaceutical and healthcare industries," said Erizal Sugiono, Director at PT Prodia Diacro Laboratories.

Prodia the CRO's commitment to customer experience strengthens its position in the market. By providing a single point of coordination, proactive feasibility support, structured project reviews, transparent communication, and continuous improvement mechanisms, the company helps sponsors improve study execution while reducing operational complexity. Its collaboration with Prodia Laboratory, the only CAP-accredited laboratory with widest network across in Indonesia, enhances end-to-end laboratory support, from sample management, study-specific testing, and laboratory support with consistent quality and reliable data across research sites.

The company has developed a deep understanding of Indonesia's clinical research landscape and a wide network of investigators, key opinion leaders, and research sites through sustained engagement in the local clinical research community, including the development of at least 10 clinical research units and GCP certification for more than 5,000 physicians. Its capabilities have also supported more than 110 clinical studies actively recruiting participants in Indonesia, contributing to the country's broader clinical research readiness.

Frost & Sullivan commends Prodia the CRO for establishing a high standard in customer-centric strategy, execution, and market responsiveness. Continued investment in quality systems, laboratory capabilities, technology-enabled study oversight, strategic partnerships, and specialized services, such as pharmacovigilance, positions the company to address the increasingly complex requirements of sponsors conducting clinical research across Southeast Asia.

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents the Customer Value Leadership Recognition to a company that demonstrates outstanding strategy development and implementation, resulting in measurable improvements in customer experience, competitive positioning, and value delivery. The recognition highlights forward-thinking organizations that are reshaping their industries through innovation, customer centricity, and growth excellence.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices Recognition

Frost & Sullivan's Best Practices Recognitions honor companies across regional and global markets that exhibit exceptional achievement and consistent excellence in areas such as leadership, technological innovation, customer experience, and strategic product development. Each recognition is the result of a rigorous analytical process in which Frost & Sullivan industry experts benchmark performance through comprehensive interviews, deep-dive analysis, and extensive secondary research. The goal is to identify true best-in-class organizations that are driving transformative growth and setting new industry standards.

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Tarini Singh

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About PT Prodia Diacro Laboratories

Prodia the CRO is an independent Indonesian Contract Research Organization (CRO) providing integrated and wide range of services. Its integrated capabilities span regulatory consulting, clinical trial management, site management, central laboratory services, consumer product clinical assessment, and pharmacovigilance services, enabling coordinated support across the clinical research lifecycle. With strong local expertise and access to the Prodia ecosystem, Prodia the CRO is committed to delivering reliable, high-quality solutions that help sponsors navigate the complexities of clinical research in Indonesia and beyond.

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