Sandoz Group AG / Key word(s): Investment
Ad hoc announcement pursuant to art. 53 SIX Swiss Exchange Listing Rules
This project is additional to previously announced investments regarding the Sandoz biosimilar development and manufacturing network in Slovenia.
End of Inside Information
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Sandoz Group AG
|Centralbahnstrasse 4
|4051 Basel
|Switzerland
|Internet:
|www.sandoz.com
|ISIN:
|CH1243598427
|Valor:
|124359842
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2395192
|End of Announcement
|EQS News Service
2395192 08-Sep-2026 CET/CEST