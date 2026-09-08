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WKN: 885933 | ISIN: CH0011339204 | Ticker-Symbol: AH2N
Stuttgart
07.09.26 | 21:55
5,390 Euro
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ASCOM HOLDING AG Chart 1 Jahr
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5,2306,05007:24
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
08.09.2026 07:10 Uhr
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Ascom Holding AG: Ascom secures major framework agreement and two subsequent project awards, strengthening its long-term presence in Norway's healthcare market

Baar, Switzerland, 8 September 2026

Ascom has secured one of two major framework agreements with Helse Sør-Øst (HSØ), Norway's largest regional health authority. The agreements are part of the large-scale modernization of HSØ's hospital infrastructure and covers both the upgrading of existing hospitals and new constructions. This modernization is expected to enhance patient care by enabling faster response times and improved safety measures, streamline hospital operations through integrated clinical communication systems, and improve working conditions for medical staff by providing more efficient tools. The estimated value of the framework agreement is CHF 80 million over seven years.

HSØ is Norway's largest healthcare organization, owned by the Norwegian Ministry of Health and Care Services. With more than 85,000 employees across 30 hospitals and 70 locations, it serves approximately 57% of the country's population. Ascom and HSØ share a long-standing relationship.

The framework agreement enables HSØ to deploy standardized, advanced clinical communication solutions across multiple hospital projects. These efforts focus on improving patient safety, accelerating response times, and streamlining workflows with integrated nurse call, critical alarm, and personal safety systems. The solutions are designed to integrate seamlessly with existing clinical and technical infrastructures, facilitating operational efficiency, and enhancing working conditions for medical staff.

Based on its extensive experience in Norwegian hospitals and strong local presence, Ascom is well positioned to support HSØ through all stages of the contract, from planning to delivery. The framework agreement allows Ascom to expand its installed base and increase recurring revenue from software, services, maintenance, and upgrades. Furthermore, it positions Ascom to participate in future modernization phases through tendering. In 2026, Ascom secured tenders for the major hospital developments at the new Aker Hospital and the new Rikshospitalet in Oslo. Ascom was awarded contracts for both patient signal and staff safety solutions at both hospitals, underlining its strong position as a trusted partner in critical healthcare infrastructure. Project execution commenced in the second quarter of 2026.

"This agreement reflects a clear market trend towards standardized platforms and selecting reliable partners with long-term delivery strengths. Ascom is well-positioned to support this change and expand our footprint in the Norwegian healthcare sector. Our partnership with HSØ and the project award for ARH underscores the trust placed in Ascom and the customer advantage of an integrated approach to clinical communication and safety solutions," said David Hale, CEO of Ascom.

Attachment

  • Ascom_MediaRelease_HSO_080926

© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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