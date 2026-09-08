GTA Holdings Berhad Debuts Smoothly on ACE Market, Strengthening Platform for Next Phase of Growth

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / September 8, 2026 / GTA Holdings Berhad ("GTA" or the "Company"), an investment holding company whose subsidiary is principally involved in the provision of aviation maintenance, repair and overhaul ("MRO") related services specialising in helicopter and fixed-wing engines, their parts and components, today marked its official listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities"). GTA shares opened at RM0.35 per share.

(From Left) Mr. Serge Maillé, Independent Non-Executive Director of GTA Holdings Berhad; Tuan Syed Abdul Rahman, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of GTA Holdings Berhad; Mr. Philippe Lubrano, Non-Independent Non-Executive Director of GTA Holdings Berhad; YB Dato' Seri Mohamed Khaled bin Nordin, Minister of Defence, Ministry of Defence; Dato' Nonee Ashirin Dato' Mohd Radzi, Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer of GTA Holdings Berhad; Datuk Dr. Yatimah binti Sarjiman, Independent Non-Executive Chairperson of GTA Holdings Berhad; Ms. Pauline Teh @ Pauline Teh Abdullah, Independent Non-Executive Director of GTA Holdings Berhad; Dato' Azmi bin Mohd Ali, Independent Non-Executive Director of GTA Holdings Berhad; Mr. Phang Siew Loong, Head of Equity Markets, Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad.

GTA is listed under the stock name "GTA" with the stock code "0469".

GTA has established a niche position in Malaysia's aviation support ecosystem, specialising in the supply of aircraft and helicopter engines, engine modules, accessories and spare parts, alongside related MRO services and maintenance programmes. Operating from the Helicopter Centre at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, the Company serves aviation operators, MRO-related customers and defence-linked end markets, and is supported by Original Equipment Manufacturer ("OEM") linked relationships within the Safran S.A. and EPI, Inc. ecosystems. This places GTA within a specialised segment of the broader aerospace services industry, where technical know-how, certifications, reliability and execution track record are key competitive differentiators.

Of the gross proceeds to be raised by the Company from the public issue, approximately RM25.00 million to partially repay bank financing for the establishment of a new operating facility, RM10.00 million to support GTA's planned expansion of helicopter MRO activities in the Middle East, RM5.90 million to support GTA's expansion into the MRO of landing gear, wheels and brakes for fixed-wing aircraft, RM24.15 million will be set aside for working capital, and RM6.70 million will be used to defray listing expenses.

Managing Director and Chief Executive Officer of GTA Holdings Berhad, Dato' Nonee Ashirin binti Dato' Mohd Radzi, said, "Today, GTA embarks on a defining new chapter, building on years of trust, technical excellence and industry partnerships into a listed platform for greater ambition. Our ACE Market listing is more than a corporate milestone; it positions GTA for sustainable growth, stronger capabilities and global opportunities. With the proceeds from our IPO, we will deepen our aviation support and MRO capabilities, expand into strategic markets and strengthen Malaysia's aerospace ecosystem. With 'Engineered By Trust' as our enduring promise, we now rise with confidence, discipline and purpose, creating lasting value for our shareholders, stakeholders and nation."

Head of Equity Markets of Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad, Mr Phang Siew Loong, highlighted, "GTA's successful listing on the ACE Market reflects the Group's established operating track record, specialised technical expertise and strong growth potential within Malaysia's aviation MRO ecosystem. With its strategic expansion plans, strong OEM-linked relationships and commitment to broadening its service offerings, GTA is well-positioned to strengthen its market presence, and we are honoured to have supported the Company throughout its listing journey."

Hong Leong Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Sole Placement Agent.

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About GTA Holdings Berhad ("GTA")

GTA Holdings Berhad is an investment holding company, while its wholly-owned subsidiary is a specialised aviation support company in Malaysia, principally involved in the provision of related MRO services specialising in helicopter and fixed-wing engines, their parts and components. Operating from the Helicopter Centre at Sultan Abdul Aziz Shah Airport, Subang, its subsidiary serves customers in regulated and mission-critical segments of the aviation industry, including aviation operators, MRO-related customers and defence-linked end markets. Backed by its technical know-how, industry experience and OEM-linked relationships within the aviation ecosystem, its subsidiary is focused on strengthening its capabilities and expanding its presence in the broader aerospace services market.

For more information, visit https://www.gtaholdings.com.my/

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of GTA Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

Asyraf Hakimi

Email: a.hakimi@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: GTA Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/aerospace-and-defense/gta-holdings-berhad-debuts-smoothly-on-ace-market-strengthening-platform-for-1217959