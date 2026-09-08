LONDON, Sept 8, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - JCB, a major global payments brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan, today announced a strategic partnership with award-winning UK digital marketing agency Sleeping Giant Media.The partnership will support JCB's digital authority strategy across Europe, strengthening how merchants, acquirers, business partners and stakeholders discover and engage with the brand through both traditional search engines and emerging AI-powered search platforms.As consumer and business behaviours continue to evolve, AI-powered search tools and large language models are increasingly influencing how information is found, evaluated and shared. To ensure JCB remains visible, relevant and trusted within these new digital ecosystems, Sleeping Giant Media will provide specialist support across content marketing, digital PR, thought leadership and AI search optimisation.The partnership forms part of JCB's broader commitment to strengthening its digital presence across Europe by creating high-quality merchant-focused content that helps businesses better understand the value of accepting JCB and serving international cardmembers.Hiroyuki Katano, Executive Vice President, JCB International Co., Ltd. said:"At JCB, we are committed to delivering a better experience built on trust, quality and the ethos of omotenashi - our customer-first philosophy that has guided our business for more than six decades.As consumer behaviour evolves through AI-powered search and digital discovery, it is increasingly important that merchants and acquiring partners can quickly access trusted and relevant information about the value JCB brings. Our goal is simple: to make it easier for businesses across Europe to understand how JCB can help them better serve high-value international customers and our 181 million cardmembers.Through our partnership with Sleeping Giant Media, we are strengthening how JCB is represented across both established and emerging digital channels, ensuring that businesses can discover the insights, expertise and opportunities that help them grow."Through a combination of digital PR, data-led insight and strategic content development, Sleeping Giant Media will support JCB in building greater visibility and authority across key European markets. The partnership will focus on creating meaningful content that supports merchant engagement, highlights industry trends and showcases the value JCB delivers to businesses across sectors including retail, travel, hospitality and payments.Luke Quilter, CEO and Co-Founder of Sleeping Giant Media, commented:"The way people discover and evaluate brands is changing rapidly. Search is no longer limited to traditional search engines, with AI-powered platforms increasingly shaping how information is surfaced and trusted.JCB has a compelling story to tell, particularly around helping merchants connect with valuable international and Asian cardmembers. Our role is to ensure the story is visible wherever decisions are being made - whether through search, AI-driven discovery, thought leadership or media coverage.We're delighted to be partnering with JCB and look forward to supporting their continued growth across Europe."About JCBJCB is a major global payments brand and a leading credit card issuer and acquirer in Japan. JCB launched its card business in Japan in 1961 and began expanding worldwide in 1981.Its acceptance network includes approximately 72 million merchants worldwide. JCB Cards are now issued mainly in Asian countries and territories, with more than 181 million cardmembers. As part of its international growth strategy, JCB has formed alliances with hundreds of leading banks and financial institutions globally to expand both merchant acceptance and its cardmember base.As a comprehensive payment solutions provider, JCB is committed to delivering responsive, high-quality products and services to customers worldwide.For more information, visit www.global.jcb/en/.About Sleeping Giant MediaSleeping Giant Media is a multi-award-winning search and social marketing agency based in Folkestone, Kent.Founded in 2008, the agency helps ambitious brands grow through a combination of search marketing, digital PR, content marketing, paid media and data-led strategy. Driven by its mission to Awaken Potential, Sleeping Giant Media combines insight, creativity and performance-focused delivery to help brands navigate an evolving digital landscape.Working with both enterprise organisations and challenger brands, Sleeping Giant Media is recognised for its transparent approach, strategic thinking and commitment to delivering measurable business outcomes through innovation, collaboration and education.For more information, visit www.sleepinggiantmedia.co.uk.Media ContactsSleeping Giant MediaJames Lavery: james@sleepinggiantmedia.co.ukJCB International (Europe) Ltd.Diana Lee: dlee@jcbeurope.euJCB (Head Office in Japan)Anna Takeda: jcb-pr@info.jcb.co.jpSource: JCBCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.