HOLIFERM & ORGANICA COMBINE TO ACCELERATE GLOBAL BIOTECH INNOVATION AND COMMERCIALISATION

BIRKENHEAD, England, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Holiferm and Organica UK have announced a strategic combination, strengthened by a continued partnership with Sadorp. The transaction brings together Holiferm's biosurfactant innovation and manufacturing with Organica's formulation and finished-product capability, creating a combined business spanning ingredient development, advanced applications, product manufacturing, and commercialisation.

The transaction brings together two British leaders in biotechnology and bio-based production, combining deep science with commercial and finished product capability to accelerate biomanufacturing as one of the defining growth industries of the coming decade.

By coming together, Holiferm and Organica are demonstrating renewed strength for the sector, boosting the global availability of sustainable cost effective and high-performance alternatives to fossil-based chemistry.

The combination blends Organica's formulation of biodegradable and non-hazardous cleaning products with Holiferm's nature-derived biosurfactant technology to create an end-to-end platform that gives global customers access to science and ingredient innovation, and product development and manufacturing.

Holiferm develops and manufactures nature-derived biosurfactants using proprietary fermentation technology, with research, development, and commercial manufacturing in the North West of England. Organica formulates and manufactures biodegradable, non-hazardous household and cleaning products for established UK and international brands.

The two businesses have worked side by side since 2023 and will continue to operate from adjacent sites, giving them room to expand production, accelerate joint innovation, and pursue new growth opportunities together.

Sadorp remains an integral commercial partner to the combined business, bringing established retailer relationships and commercialisation expertise that strengthen the route from product to shelf.

Charles Dimmler, CEO of Holiferm, commented: "This is a milestone as we aim to build an iconic 21st century biochemical company that develops, manufactures and commercialises novel performance ingredients that are better for people and the planet. This strategic combination accelerates our path to profitability and expands our ability to serve customers and partners with real applications development capability. It shows the link between science, engineering and product development all the way through to store shelves. At a time like this, that's a signal I want the whole industry to see: we are very excited for the Holiferm, Organica and Sadorp teams to work even more closely, and we look forward to the innovation we'll deliver as a unified business."

Chris Arthur, Owner of Organica UK, added: "I am very proud of what we have built at Organica over the last 28 years, and this strategic combination marks an exciting new chapter for the business. Joining forces with Holiferm allows us to combine our heritage in high-quality formulation with their groundbreaking biomanufacturing technology. It is a natural partnership that provides our customers with even better, more sustainable cleaning solutions, while maintaining the trusted service and relationships they have come to expect."

Organica was advised by Debretts and Franklins; Holiferm was advised by Brown Rudnick.

Media contact: ruth@truth-pr.co.uk

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