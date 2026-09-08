An Austrian research group has developed an integrated optimization framework for heat pump investment planning that explicitly accounts for nonlinear part-load efficiency. The approach recognizes that heat pump efficiency varies with operating load, rather than remaining constant, depending on how much of the system's total capacity is being used at a given time. This enables the model to more accurately represent real-world operating conditions. "Heat pumps' performance characteristics are inherently nonlinear, depending on factors such as minimum load constraints and part-load efficiency, ...

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