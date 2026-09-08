he European battery storage market is gaining momentum, with 57 GWh of installations expected this year, according to EUPD Research's latest Electrical Energy Storage (EES) Report. That would represent a 78% increase from the 32 GWh installed last year, with Germany, Bulgaria, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Spain leading market growth, according to the report. The leading markets are being driven by different factors. EUPD Research attributes growth in Germany and Italy to mature installer ecosystems and established policy frameworks. In the United Kingdom and Spain, growth is being driven mainly ...

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