The Hamburg District Court opened preliminary insolvency proceedings against German solar developer Enerparc AG on Monday. According to an official court notice, attorney Stefan Denkhaus of law firm BRL has been appointed preliminary insolvency administrator. The proceedings secure employee wages for a period of three months. Based on currently available information, the insolvency filing applies only to Enerparc AG and does not include its subsidiaries or project companies. The Hamburg-based company has a workforce of nearly 700 employees. Enerparc says it has developed more than 1,000 solar ...

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