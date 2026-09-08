India's Central Electricity Authority (CEA) has proposed new technical requirements for renewable energy projects, including mandatory grid-forming inverters and co-located energy storage for new ground-mounted solar and onshore wind projects. Under the draft rules, renewable energy power plants commissioned after July 1, 2027, would be required to have at least 15% of their inverters equipped with grid-forming controls. All power conversion systems (PCS) used in battery energy storage systems (BESS) would also need to feature grid-forming controls to comply with the requirements of the Central ...

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