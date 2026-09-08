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PR Newswire
08.09.2026 08:06 Uhr
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Sembly AI: New agentic AI platform sounds death knell for manual presentation tools

Sembly AI launches Sembly 3.0 in biggest evolution since 2019

LONDON, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Sembly AI launches Sembly 3.0, an agentic AI platform that transforms an organisation's documents, meetings, and CRM content into finished, fully branded presentations, proposals, case studies and reports in minutes in over 45 languages.

The launch marks the company's biggest evolution since it was founded in 2019, repositioning Sembly as an "AI execution layer" for businesses. It turns everyday business knowledge into the finished materials companies use to sell, deliver and communicate.

Users simply need to specify their goal (eg, "Sell my services") and the client's website, then watch Sembly get to work: pulling information from business materials, deriving appropriate branding, researching the customer, and producing a bespoke on-brand pitch deck.

"Prompts make people think about how to talk to AI. But dialogue lets them focus on what they want to accomplish," said Gil Makleff, CEO and co-founder of Sembly AI. "That makes creating business documents faster and more efficient, turning time saved into real business impact."

"Manually creating presentations is a thing of the past," said Artem Koren, Chief Product & Technology Officer and co-founder of Sembly AI. "Business materials are the substrate of decision-making: they are how companies communicate, persuade and decide. Sembly 3.0 changes how they are made entirely."

"Your customers want to hear how you serve them in their specific world and their specific situation, and Sembly makes that possible for every customer," Koren added. "With Sembly 3.0, your results are as good as how clearly you can state your goal. That's all you're limited by."

Early users of Sembly 3.0 report saving two to three weeks of work on reports and presentations that traditionally pass through multiple hands before they are delivery-ready.

Heorhii Tulchyi, Chief Technology Officer at market research company, Bell & Holmes, is one of those early users of Sembly 3.0.

He said: "Sembly has fundamentally changed how I prepare presentations and client communications. It has saved my team and me weeks of work and dramatically accelerated how we turn ideas and information into polished deliverables. I haven't seen anything else on the market quite like it."

Sembly 3.0 is available from today at www.sembly.ai.

Cision View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/new-agentic-ai-platform-sounds-death-knell-for-manual-presentation-tools-302869946.html

© 2026 PR Newswire
KI braucht Strom
Halbleiter, Speicherchips und Rechenzentren haben Anlegern im KI-Boom bereits enorme Gewinne beschert. Doch jetzt zeichnet sich mit der benötigten Energie der nächste große Flaschenhals ab. Neue KI-Rechenzentren benötigen nicht mehr einige Megawatt, sondern zum Teil mehrere Gigawatt Leistung – so viel wie mehrere moderne Kernkraftwerksblöcke.

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In unserem aktuellen Spezialreport stellen wir fünf Aktien vor, die besonders stark vom explodierenden Energiehunger der KI profitieren könnten – und bei Anlegern bislang teilweise noch unter dem Radar laufen.

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