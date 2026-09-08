Rockwell Automation Announces New Cybersecurity Season of ROKStudios Video Series

New season features global manufacturers and cybersecurity leaders sharing recent research and practical strategies for building resilient, secure industrial operations

MILTON KEYNES, England, Sept. 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Rockwell Automation, the world's largest company dedicated to industrial automation and digital transformation, today announced a new cybersecurity-focused season of ROKStudios, its thought leadership video series featuring in-depth interviews with customers and Rockwell Automation consultants.

The latest season explores how manufacturers are strengthening cyber resilience as connected operations, IT/OT convergence and increasing threat activity reshape operational risk. Drawing on insights from Rockwell's 11th Annual State of Smart Manufacturing Report the series highlights how organizations are moving from awareness to execution in securing industrial environments.

"Organizations are operating in a more complex and connected environment than ever before," said John Speakman, director of cybersecurity services, EMEA, Rockwell Automation. "Cybersecurity has become fundamental to operational resilience. These discussions highlight how manufacturers can move beyond compliance toward building the capabilities needed to manage risk, maintain continuity and secure their operations at scale."

Recent research shows that cybersecurity is now a central pillar of resilience, with nearly half of manufacturers reporting a cyber incident in the past year and rising exposure driven by increased connectivity between IT and operational technology environments. The research also underscores that cyber risk is no longer episodic but an ongoing operational requirement as manufacturers scale AI, automation and connected systems.

Season highlights include:

Andrew Peckston, head of supply chain cybersecurity and infrastructure, Mondelez International : Discusses how manufacturers are elevating cybersecurity to a strategic business priority, embedding it into supply chain strategy and aligning IT and OT teams to strengthen resilience across global operations.

Discusses how manufacturers are elevating cybersecurity to a strategic business priority, embedding it into supply chain strategy and aligning IT and OT teams to strengthen resilience across global operations. Steve Lynn, director of engineering, William Grant & Sons : Shares a practical perspective on building OT cybersecurity focusing on foundational capabilities such as asset visibility, network segmentation and disciplined risk management to support long-term operational stability.

Shares a practical perspective on building OT cybersecurity focusing on foundational capabilities such as asset visibility, network segmentation and disciplined risk management to support long-term operational stability. Maria Else, global product manager, cybersecurity, Rockwell Automation, and John Speakman : Examine the impact of evolving regulations such as the Cyber Resilience Act and machine regulations and how manufacturers must embed security across the full lifecycle - from design to operation and ongoing support.

Examine the impact of evolving regulations such as the Cyber Resilience Act and machine regulations and how manufacturers must embed security across the full lifecycle - from design to operation and ongoing support. Barry Long, business manager, lifecycle services, UK and Ireland: Discusses how manufacturers are addressing "operational fragility", driven by aging assets, workforce challenges and rising cyber risk.

Across all interviews, a consistent theme emerges: cybersecurity is foundational to digital transformation and the ability to scale advanced technologies such as AI and automation.

Recorded at Rockwell's Secure Digital Operations Forum in the United Kingdom, the new episodes join more than 170 previous recordings available through the ROKStudios platform, offering a growing library of insights from manufacturing leaders, technology partners and domain experts.

About Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE: ROK), is a global leader in industrial automation and digital transformation. We connect the imaginations of people with the potential of technology to expand what is humanly possible, making the world more productive and more sustainable. Headquartered in Milwaukee, Wisconsin, Rockwell Automation employs approximately 26,000 problem solvers dedicated to our customers in more than 100 countries as of fiscal year end 2025. To learn more about how we are bringing the Connected Enterprise to life across industrial enterprises, visit www.rockwellautomation.com.

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